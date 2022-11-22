Is Moxidress Scam or Legit {Nov 2022} Find Reviews Here!

The below post helps you check all the data & facts and find authentic reviews to check, Is Moxidress Scam or Legit.

Are you looking for a website to get trendy clothing from online? Have you learned about Moxidress since you started browsing for stylish clothing? Want to learn more about this shop before purchasing dresses from Moxidress?

People in the United States and Canada have chosen a web platform as their first choice, but many of our visitors have been unsure of this portal and wonder if it Is Moxidress Scam or Legit. For you to learn all the specifics, this essay will continue.

Source: dodbuzz.com

Moxidress’s legality-related factors include:

The domain was created on September 30, 2021, and has been completed for more than a year.

This portal will expire on September 30, 2023, which means less than a year I left, so invest after checking all the details.

The Trust Index scored 45%, an average rating.

Active social handles links are present for Facebook and Instagram.

The webpage content found is original, which means no plagiarism is detected.

Positive r eviews and excellent ratings are present on the official page. But sadly, no Moxidress Reviews have been revealed on external sources.

The trust score found is only 35%, which is also an average rank.

We cannot assure the authenticity of contact details, as no data is present there.

The owner’s details or other data is not found on the official domain.

Know About the Moxidress Portal!

Moxidress.com is a leading global online retailer of fashionable clothing. Their goal in starting Moxidress.com was to enable individuals worldwide to purchase and sell things online.

Features of Moxidress to determine: Is Moxidress Scam or Legit ?

The URL for this website is https://moxidress.com/,

Customer support number is not present on the official webpage.

Consumers can seek help by contacting the team member via cs@moxidress.com . A reply will be made within 24 hours.

The shipment processing timings are 1-5 working days.

Shipping charges are affected by the mode of shipment, courier facility, and country region. You can check the official page for details.

For delivery customer will get the email for the tracking number and shipment processing details.

If you have not provided the contact number, and your shipment remains undelivered, no compensation will be done.

You can raise a return request within 30 days.

Payment mode available is only PayPal.

Advantages as per Moxidress Reviews

A 30-day return request is present.

An email is present for customer support.

PayPal payment mode is present, which is a trustworthy source.

This domain has been active for more than a year time.

Positive reviews and presentable ratings are present on the official page.

Active social media links are present.

A valid HTTPS security is present.

Any blacklist engine does not detect this domain.

Disadvantages

No authentic or legal details for the owner are present.

Company’s physical address and contact numbers are not mentioned on the official domain.

The owner’s details are hidden under WHOIS paid services.

No reviews are present on the external source and social media pages.

Social Media Links

Check Moxidress Reviews in Detail!

Reviews are essential for determining the authenticity of any online shopping portal. Happily, this portal contains excellent reviews and ratings for its services and the quality delivered to the customer.

But unfortunately, no authentic reviews are found on the external website reviewing portals. Although it has active social media handles, no reviews are present. Additionally, click here to discover all the ways to avoid PayPal scams and protect your money.

The Final Summary to Analyze: Is Moxidress Scam or Legit

After confirming all investigations, we discovered that the portal was at least somewhat legitimate because it had gained positive reviews on its webpage and also received average scores. But still, wait till it gains reviews from existing customers on external sources, and try any other legitimate portal.

Do you think this portal is authentic? Please comment. Additionally, click here to read some expert advice on avoiding credit card scams.

Is Moxidress Scam or Legit: FAQs

Q1. What is Moxidress’s trustworthiness rating?

35% – trust score, and 45%. – Trust index.

Q2. Does this domain have any active social media handle accounts?

Yes, active links are present for Instagram and Facebook. (Links given above in the respective header)

Q3. What is the Royal Gadgets contact number?

Not Mentioned

Q4. What sort of goods does Moxidress offer?

They offer fashionable clothing.

Q5. Is the website for Moxidress regarded as fraudulent?

No, the final answer is not revealed.

Q6. Do Royal Gadgets receive client feedback?

Yes, but only on the official page.

Q7. When did Moxidress create its domain?

September 30, 2021.