Is Myinnovo Scam {July} Read Reviews – Safe to Buy!

Did you know that clinical studies show that 1 of every 3 women and 1 of every 10 men suffer from the problem of involuntary incontinence? The Kegel exercise is recommended to strengthen internal and external sphincter muscles, reducing leakage.

Innovo company has come up with several solutions on their website Myinnovo.com in the United States. So, before making a purchase, let’s check if Is Myinnovo Scam.

Is Myinnovo Legit?

Myinnovo Creation— 23rd April 2018 at 19:07:40.

Myinnovo Age— four years, two months and twenty days old.

Myinnovo Last updated on— 24th March 2020 at 11:10:04.

Myinnovo Expiry— 23rd April 2023 at 19:07:40.

Myinnovo life expectancy— expires within nine months and ten days.

Trust Index— Myinnovo gets a good Trust Rating of 86%, proving its AUTHENTICITY.

Place of origin— Myinnovo CoO is unknown.

Threat Profile, Phishing, Malware, and Spam Score— no data.

Status of Blacklisting— Myinnovo is not blacklisted.

Connection Security— Myinnovo uses a valid HTTPS protocol.

SSL status: its IP 132.148.212.218 has a valid SSL certificate for the next 88 days.

Myinnovo com Reviews of Contact person— unspecified on Myinnovo.

Social relations— @myinnovous pages are present on Facebook and Instagram.

Owner’s Identity and Contact— Susan Trent is the CEO, GM, and SVP of Innovo.

Brief:

Myinnovo.com is a commercial e-store selling three products mentioned below:

INNOVO Kit, INNOVO Fresh Pack, and Spray Refill.

The Innovo team is a manufacturer of professional medical devices and software. The Innovo kit is a specialized product to help people with involuntary micturition. Generally, internal and external sphincter muscles are responsible for controlling micturition.

Innovo company is focused on providing workable and effective solutions for such associated disorders; answering Is Myinnovo Scam. The Innovo team had developed an Innovo kit that worked on battery sending impulses to tissues and muscles, resulting in treatment of incontinence.

Features:

Buy Innovo incontinence at— https://www.myinnovo.com.

Social media Links— included for Facebook and Instagram.

Price— $449.95

Physical Address— Unit#10, Oranmore Business Park, Oranmore, Galway, Ireland-H91V298.

Phone (or) WhatsApp number—( 833)891-6369 is the contact number for Myinnovo.

Email address— info-us@myinnovo.com.

Customer Reviews and blogs— Myinnovo supports blogs, customer reviews and ratings.

Terms and Conditions— only mentioned for returns at Myinnovo.

Privacy policy— unspecified at Myinnovo.

Store locator— Myinnovo did not mention the address of physical stores.

Delivery Policy— Myinnovo delivers orders via FedEx and USPS. The delivery timeline is unspecified.

Myinnovo com Reviews of Shipping Policy— Myinnovo processes the orders within three to five days.

Tracking— not possible on Myinnovo.

Cancellation Policy— unspecified on Myinnovo.

Return Policy— Myinnovo customer service needs to be contacted within 30 days to obtain return labels.

Exchange: Once returns are received, Myinnovo will ship size exchange (or) a replacement.

Restocking fee: not charged by Myinnovo.

Refunds Policy— Once returns are accepted, refunds are processed. The timeline and mode of refunds are not mentioned.

Mode of Payment— via PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, Amex, Discover, and Affirm in USD only.

Pros determining Is Myinnovo Scam:

Innovo kit promises to treat incontinence within 12 weeks

Innovo kit offers 30-days returns

All Myinnovo.com products, including 12 month’s warranty

Myinnovo.com offers a $75 discount on a newsletter subscription

Myinnovo.com are cleared by FDA, provides Non-Invasive Solution based on doctors’ research and clinical trials

Cons:

The country of origin for Myinnovo.com is unknown, and the head office is based in Ireland

Poor logic and inventory control at Myinnovo.com allow users to order infinite quantities of the same item

Myinnovo.com is difficult to navigate

Customers Myinnovo.com Reviews:

Two hundred eighty-one product reviews on myinnovo.com rated it at 4.6/5-stars; accounted to check Is Myinnovo Scam? More than 1,731 ratings on customer review websites rated it at 3.9/5-stars. Myinnovo.com received a medium Alexa Ranking of 543,300.

More than nine YouTube reviews included mixed feedback. Eight video reviews are present on the internet, and more than three Facebook video reviews were found. But, these video reviews are from the Myinnovo team. Hence, such reviews are unreliable.

The negative reviews signalled poor customer service, 30-day returns and warranty only covers defective products; hence the difficulty in getting refunds, formation of blisters, the device gives continuous errors, uncomfortable to wear, Etc. Learn About PayPal Scams as Myinnovo.com takes PayPal payments.

Conclusion:

Myinnovo.com seems a legitimate website answering Is Myinnovo Scam. Myinnovo.com achieved a good Trust Index, an average Business and Alexa Ranking, and a low suspicion score of 22%. The customer had received their orders and posted positive feedback. However, Myinnovo.com achieved an average rating of 3.9/5-stars. We recommend you Learn About Credit Card Scams as Myinnovo takes plastic payments.

