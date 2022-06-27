Is Mylest Shop Scam {June 2022} Quick Website Review!
Can you name any product that cannot deliver online at your doorstep? There were times when stepping out whenever you needed anything. However, nowadays, you can order anything just by clicking on your smartphone, and it will get delivered to your place within days.
There are countless e-commerce websites on the internet you can use to order anything you want. But we will discuss a United States-based website named “Mylest. shop” in this article. Go through this article on Is Mylest Shop Scam to learn more.
A brief introduction to the website
Numerous Business-to-customers ecommerce platforms like Flipkart, EBay, Amazon, Walmart, and many others are available for consumers. However, today we will introduce you to the Mylest. Shop website that deals with multiple items and appliances, such as:
- Blade cutting machine
- Squirrel-proof bird feeder
- Ovens
- Cookers
- Varieties of furniture
- Bicycles
- Water river rafts
- Above-ground swimming pool
- Robot swimming pool cleaner
- Lounge chairs
- Shoes
- Jackets
- Bluetooth speakers
There are hundreds of items available on the website you can order. But before making any purchase of any item, you must go through the Mylest Shop Reviews and specifications section to check the platform’s legitimacy.
Specifications of Mylest shop
Here is a list of some of the most important specifications of the Mylest. Shop.
- Website registration date: The website was registered on June 15, 2022.
- Website expiration date: The website will expire by June 15, 2023.
- Registrar: The site was registered through GoDaddy.com LLC.
- Trust Factor: The website has a low trust score of only 1%, indicating a high risk.
- Data Security: The website has enabled HTTPS connection for the user’s data safety. But be aware as it doesn’t always safe.
- Buyer’s review: The website has an option where you can write Mylest Shop Reviews on the products with a star rating.
- Owner’s information: No information about the owner is provided on the platform. But the website is run and operated by an online shop.
- Social Media accounts: Social media icons like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Email IDs are shown but not working.
- Customer policies: They have briefly mentioned all the information and policies in the website’s layout.
- Website interface: The website has a poor-looking interface. And it still displays (Happy New Year 2022) as the title even after the half end of 2022.
- Terms and conditions: The website mentioned its terms and conditions in a very detailed manner.
So Is Mylest Shop Scam?
Mylest shop is an online platform where you can buy various products like Tools, furniture, Kitchen appliances, Water sports items, Sports products, clothes, robots, etc. In addition, the website has a section newsletter, where you can get the latest updates about the latest collections and offers after signing up.
Keep scrolling to know more details about the website.
More features about the Mylest. Shop
- Domain URL: https://www.mylest.shop/
- Email ID: support@mylest.shop
- Address: 90 Clem Ct,S. Barre, MA, 01074, United States\
- Working hours: Monday to Friday, 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- Phone Number: Not provided
- Privacy Policy: To ensure Is Mylest Shop Scam? The website has a valid HTTPS connection. Might share personal information with others to provide targeted advertisements for marketing strategies.
- Return Policy: 30 days return policy applicable on all items except foods, flowers, and plants.
- Payment Methods: PayPal, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover payment modes are available only in US Dollars.
Positives of Mylest. Shop
- All the necessary information is provided except the phone number.
- You can write product reviews with star ratings.
- Valid HTTPS connection
Negatives of Mylest. Shop
- No customer product reviews have been posted on any product.
- Poorly designed interface
- Many negative reviews about the website
- No information about the owner
Is Mylest Shop Scam or not?
The product on the website seems genuine because of the detailed description of all items. But it did not comply with all the checks required to identify the legitimacy of any website. Moreover, customers have left no reviews on any products, Indicating high risk. We will also mention information on credit card scams in this article.
Conclusion
Summing up, numerous websites on the internet are fraudulent and ready to scam you. Always verify the legitimacy of the website before buying anything. You can avoid such scams by checking the legitimacy of the website. We have mentioned some important features and details about the Mylest shop platform in this article on Is Mylest Shop Scam. Customers can check details regarding PayPal scamming on this post blog.
