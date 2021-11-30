Is Namat Store Legit (Nov 2021) Read Relevant Reviews!

This blog mentioned below on Is Namat Store Legit or not, will help you solve your queries related to this online shopping portal. Stay tuned with us.

Namatstores is one of them which we have found on the internet. The website is currently registered in the United States and has further plans to expand the business worldwide. If you are thinking of buying from this website, we suggest you read Is Namat Store Legit or not thoroughly before making the final decision.

Legitimacy checks on Namat stores.com

Buyers should have some basic information about the website before proceeding towards the shopping destination. So, here we have found some critical points about the website, which are as follows:

The domain got approval on 24-08-2021 and has a duration of 3 months 5 days.

It has a very bad trust score of only 2%.

This website has pirated content of 33%.

The contact number is mentioned on the home page of the website.

The email id is also mentioned in the contact information.

There are no customer reviews as the website is too young.

There is no Alexa rating on this website.

The name and contact information of the owner is partially mentioned.

There is no social media logo found on the website.

About Namat stores.com

Namatstores is a marketplace that offers different clothing products such as T-shirts, Jersey. The company claims to provide customized clothing stuff on the buyers’ demand. It claims to have sold thousands of T-shirts, Jersey to many people, especially the professionals, since 2015.

The website has not categorized its collection according to gender preferences and just has sorted them alphabetically. However, if you find the namat store’s products interesting, then please verify Is Namat Store Legit or not?

Specifications of Namat stores.com

Website URL- https://www.namatstores.com/

Domain got approval on 24-08-2021.

The domain will expire on 24-08-2022.

The email address mentioned is Support@namatstores.com .

Office address: There are two office addresses provided on the homepage, which are as follows:

US Office Address: 706 W Ben white Blvd Ste A, Austin, TX 78704, United States

Vietnam Office Address: 169 Nguyen Ngoc Vu, Trung Hoa, Cau Giay, Ha Noi 100000.

Payment modes –Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover.

Contact number – Buyers can contact via +1 601 879 6003.

Shipping charges – The website claim to charge $5.05 in the USA.

Social media link- The website is not linked to any social media portal to check Is Namat Store Legit or a scam.

Delivery Policy – Processing time 1-7 business days (Mon-Fri).

Return Policy – The facility is available under 10 days from the delivery date, and if bought during Christmas or new year, it is 20 days. In some cases, the buyer has to pay the shipping fee.

Refund policy – The criterion of the refund policy is the same as that of the return policy, and the buyer will get a 100% refund as claimed by the website.

Cancellation Policy – It is not mentioned on the website.

Non-refundable goods – The website has mentioned all the details regarding it.

Priority shipping – The website has not provided any option regarding it.

No authentic reviews available

Tracking order – This facility has been provided on the website home page.

Benefits of buying from Namatstores.com:

It is HTTPS secured.

The website holds a verified email address.

It has a vast collection of customized items of clothing.

It also claims about DMCA.

It is facilitated with order tracking.

Drawbacks of buying from Namatstores.com :

It does not contain customer reviews.

It has not mentioned social media links on it.

The website is too young to be popular.

The website has not categorized its products.

We found some information missing about the website but overall, the website has provided transparency in its policies to the user. The information regarding the website owner is missing, but there is a lot of information on their home page which makes it quite promising to be legit.

The website has no customer reviews. There is no Alexa ranking, and also, the trust score is very bad, so it is hard to make any verdict about the website. Here we suggest readers check the ways to Get Your Money Back From Paypal if Scammed.

Conclusion:

According to our observation to determine Is Namat Store Legit or a scam, this website lacks popularity, and as it is newly set up, it creates doubt about its authenticity. So, we suggest the buyers know details on How to Get a Full Refund on Credit Card Scam, before starting online shopping on attractive T-shirts.

Comment below your experience related to the website.