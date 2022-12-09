Is Neixcei Scam or Legit {Dec 2022} Read Reviews Here!

If you are thinking of shopping from Neixcei, please read the article first to learn, Is Neixcei Scam or Legit.

Are you an electronic gadget freak? Are you searching for a place where you can get different electronic gadgets? If yes, then we have something to tell you. Many citizens of Canada and the United States may have heard about the electronic gadgets shopping website Neixcei.

But little did they know about the authenticity of the website. So, that’s why today we are here to tell you- Is Neixcei Scam or Legit? Let’s continue to read the article.

Factors to judge the authenticity of Neixcei:

3rd November 2022 is the domain creation date of Neixcei. That means the domain is only one month and five days old.

The domain was last updated on the same creation date.

The domain will expire on 3rd November 2023.

The trust score of the website is hideous, only 1%.

The website is HTTPS protected, and it is not a trustable sign.

The proximity to suspicious websites is 100 out of 100, and the spam score is 56%.

The website lacks Neixcei Reviews and is not active on any social media sites.

The trust index is only 14.7%.

The website is not popular at all.

Though the domain is not detected by any blacklist engine, it is detected as a threat profile.

The owner’s details and contact details are missing from the website.

The phishing and malware score of the website is 65% and 63%, which is again a horrible sign.

What is Neixcei?

Neixcei is an online electronic gadgets shopping portal where you can get different gadgets like wireless barcode readers, tablets, computers, loudspeaker boxes, keyboards, projectors, USB charger cables, table fans, earphones, and many more.

But before shopping from this website, we should learn- Is Neixcei Scam or Legit? Please keep reading the rest of the article to find all your answers.

Specifications of Neixcei:

Click on the URL link- https://www.neixcei.com/ to visit the official website of Neixcei.

As there is no trace of a contact number available, customers need to contact them via email address, that is- support@neixcei.com .

There are no details of this website on any active social media platforms.

After going through the entire website with rapt attention, we could not find any official address of this website.

They currently offer UPS, USPS, and Priority Mail shipment options.

It takes 7-14 business days for shipping.

Both return and refund policy is available.

They accept different payment methods like VISA, PayPal, MasterCard, Discover, and many more.

Is Neixcei Scam or Legit? Go through the Pros and Cons of the website:

Pros Section-

For international orders, shipping is free if you order above $69.

They provide a good discount on every product.

A 14-day return policy is available.

They provide a 3-year warranty policy.

Cons Section-

They do not have a vast collection of products. You can get only a few varieties.

The website is new and lacks customer reviews.

The owner’s details and contact number are not available on the website.

They can share your data with third-party cookies, and claim that they will not be responsible for that.

Neixcei Reviews:

There is not a single customer review available. The website is only one month old, and that’s why it is not available on any social media platforms. Customer reviews play a crucial role in trusting any website.

We have checked different online portals for customer reviews. But all of the portals claimed that Neixcei is not a legit website. They also warned everyone to learn- how to detect a credit card scam before buying anything from this website.

Final Verdict:

It is our topmost duty to protect you from any kind of scam. So, please be careful while using such fake websites. Read the legitimacy points and specifications of the website twice before taking any steps. Please choose an authentic website if you want to buy your desired electronic gadget like headphones

Which is your favorite headphone brand? Please comment below, and don’t forget to learn- how to be safe from PayPal scams.

Is Neixcei Scam or Legit– FAQs:

Q.1 What type of website is Neixcei?

Ans. It sells electronic gadgets.

Q.2 What is the URL of Neixcei?

Ans. https://www.neixcei.com/.

Q.3 How to contact Neixcei?

Ans. Via email support@neixcei.com.

Q.4 Will they refund you?

Ans. Yes.

Q.5 Is Neixcei popular?

Ans. No.

Q.6 Is our personal information safe with Neixcei?

Ans. No, it is not safe.

Q.7 How much time do they take to ship your product?

Ans. 7-14 business days.