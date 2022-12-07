Is Nflstore.shop Scam or Legit: Nflstore.shop Reviews Are Here For Guidance!

The guide shares details to help consumers learn Is Nflstore.shop Scam or Legit before ordering any product.

Are you an NFL fan and love to stream matches while wearing your favorite team’s jersey? Do you want to buy NFL jerseys online? Nflstore.shop is the online store that claims to specialize in NFL jerseys. The store comprises a massive range of NFL jerseys in different colors and sizes.

The website claims to target worldwide customers, including the United States. It comprises some of the exclusive jerseys of favorite NFL teams. There are many other stores with the same name, but we are evaluating NFLstore.shop. The post will update you on Is Nflstore.shop Scam or Legit.

Is Nflstore.shop Legit or Scam?

Nflstore.shop is an online store that deals in NFL jerseys and athletic wear. But before buying any clothes or jerseys from the store, customers in the United States want to know if the store is legit or a scam. Below are some factors that will tell you whether the store is legit or a scam.

The store’s site was registered one year ago, on 25th Nov 2021. The domain age is one year 11 months and was registered up to 25th Nov 2023.

There are Nflstore.shop Reviews available on the website. Despite being a year-old site, it lacks to receive reviews and testimonials from online buyers.

The website has secured a trust score of 9%, a bad trust index. The trust rating is only 38.6%, making the store flagged and questionable.

The store’s site lacks many essential details, including the shipping details.

The address shared seems suspicious and not belonging to the website.

The contact details are incomplete, and it makes the buyers confused.

Other suspicious websites use the same name and are all scam portals.

What is Nflstore.shop?

Nflstore.shop is an online store specializing in NFL jerseys and athletic wear. Is Nflstore.shop Scam or Legit, you must evaluate and know if it is safe to shop at the store.

The store comprises a massive range of favorite NFL teams and players’ jerseys. The website targets customers of all ages.

The store only deals in jerseys and not the complete range of athletic wear, and you will find the NFL jerseys of your favorite NFL players.

Specifications

Website Link – https://nflstore.shop/

Products – NFL Jerseys

Payment Modes – All Payment Modes Accepted

Phone Number – +44 76866 987

Address – JFK International Airport, Terminal 1, Jamaica, NY 11434, USA

Domain Age – One-Year-Old, Registered on 25th Nov 2021

Shipping Info – Worldwide shipping is available, but the exact delivery time is not mentioned. So, buyers want to know, Is Nflstore.shop Scam or Legit .

Return & Refund – The store offers a 30-day return & refund policy. Customers not satisfied with the quality of the jerseys may return the product within 30 days of delivery to get a full refund.

Social Media – Logos are not available.

Pros of Nflstore.shop

The store specializes in NFL jerseys

You will find jerseys of your favorite team and players

A 30-day return & refund policy is available on all orders

Worldwide shipping available

Discounts on jerseys

Cons of Nflstore.shop

Important details missing on the website

Delivery time not available

Not active on social platforms

What is the Nflstore.shop Reviews?

As mentioned, the website lacks a review section, but reviews are available. There are no reviews on the internet. Despite being a year-old portal, it does not attract online buyers’ attention. So, you will not find any reviews or testimonials online.

Without reviews and testimonials, the legitimacy can’t be confirmed. The website seems highly suspicious, questionable, and flagged. Ensure to review the website carefully before ordering anything from the store.

The website has many loopholes; hence, you must ensure reviewing the website carefully before shopping. Read the tips on How to Stay Protected from Credit Card Scams.

Conclusion

Hopefully, customers are aware now Is Nflstore.shop Scam or Legit. Based on the research and evaluation, the website seems suspicious and questionable. There are many loopholes and drawbacks associated with the website, urging consumers to do further research before placing any order.

So, consumers must ensure that they do proper research and read unbiased reviews before buying a jersey from the store. Also, read the tips to know how to avoid PayPal Scams.

FAQ – Is Nflstore.shop Scam or Legit!

Q.1 What is Nflstore.shop?

Nflstore.shop is an online store selling NFL jerseys and t-shirts of famous NFL players.

Q.2 What is the Domain Age of the Store?

The store was registered one year 11 days ago on 25th Nov 2021, and it is only a year old portal.

Q.3 What is the Return & Refund Policy of Nflstore.shop?

The store offers a 30-day return and refund policy on all defective and inferior jerseys and clothing.

Q.4 Is Nflstore.shop Legit?

No, the store doesn’t seem legitimate because no reviews are available online. There are other loopholes mentioned above that let you know Is Nflstore.shop Scam or Legit.