Is Nicemarten Com Legit {Dec} Read Customer Reviews!

The legitimacy of nicemarten.com:

Creation of Domain : 3rd December 2021 at 10:54:09 Hrs.

Website Age: the website was created twelve days back.

Website Expiry: 3rd December 2022 at 10:54:09 Hrs. Short life expectancy.

Trustworthiness : the trust rank of nicemarten.com is 1%(Terrible).

Country of origin: The country of origin for nicemarten.com is China.

Proximity to Suspicious Websites: 100/100. The website is hosted in a high-risk country – China.

Threat Profile: 99/100. Nicemarten.com may run malicious scripts in the background to harm your device.

Phishing Score: 99/100. Nicemarten.com may attempt to capture your user IDs, passwords and payment information.

Nicemarten com Reviews on Malware Score: 97/100. Nicemarten.com may install small apps, ads (or) Trojans on your device.

Spam Score: 73/100. Nicemarten.com may send unwanted messages on your contact number and e-mail address

Social relations: Nicemarten.com is not present on social media.

Brief of Nicemarten.com:

Nicemarten.com is a recently launched e-commerce website selling different boots. It showcases itself as an undertaking of Bestbuy Shoes Inc, with more than 660 stores in forty-seven states. However, the official website of Bestbuy Shoes Inc is bestbuy.com.

The first look at Nicemarten.com gives an impression that it sells Dr Martens branded boots. The Nicemarten com Reviews of its policies and website information raises the question of whether Nicemarten.com is authorized to sell Bestbuy Shoes and Dr Martens boots.

It features men’s, women’s and kid’s shoes as listed below:

Boots,

Shoes,

Sandals,

Ankle boots,

Heels,

Shoes for newborns and kids up to the age of six years.

Features of Nicemarten.com:

Buy products at: https://www.nicemarten.com/.

Price range: starting from €20.14.

Contact details: not provided.

Address: not provided.

E-mail address: not provided.

Social media links: not provided.

Owner's details: Nicemarten.com owner's information is masked using internet censorship.

Conditions of Use: Mentioned but plagiarized.

Terms and Privacy policy: Mentioned but plagiarized.

Shipping: Nicemarten.com has a processing time of one to three days. Nicemarten.com will not deliver to P.O. Box addresses.

Delivery Policy: The orders may reach within twenty to thirty business days.

Tracking: The tracking number will be informed within two days of receiving the payments. The shipment can be tracked on third-party courier websites.

Returns Policy: Only defective items can be returned within seven days. There will be a four percent cancellation fee, and the client should pay return shipping charges.

Refund Policy: The refund timeline is not provided on Nicemarten.com. It only mentions that a refund will be sent back to the original payment method.

Payment mode: The specific modes of payment are not provided for transactions in Euros(€).

Pros:

Extensive range of Men’s, women’s and kid’s boots available under one roof.

More than a 90% discount on all Nicemarten.com boots.

Free shipping on orders above $40 on Nicemarten.com.

Cons:

Poor website design and user interface,

Inadequate information on various policies,

No e-mail (or) contact number for reaching customer service

Sorting and filtering of boots is not possible,

Customer reviews:

On reliable reviewing websites, Nicemarten.com is categorized as a SCAM. Several YouTube reviews show that Nicemarten.com is potentially a SCAM. There are no product reviews available on Nicemarten.com. Nicemarten.com has a zero ranking on Alexa, which is terrible.

There are no specific customer and product reviews for Nicemarten.com on the internet. Your search may lead you to reviews of another website with a bit of spelling difference. Hence, please read about PayPal Scams.

Conclusion:

Due to the terrible trust score and Alexa ranking, Nicemarten.com is NOT a legitimate site and answers Is Nicemarten com Legit. It is recently launched and has a short life expectancy. It has a multiple threat profile. Therefore please be aware ofOnline SCAMS and Credit Card Scams. There are poor website reviews of Nicemarten.com online. The customer and product reviews are not present online.

