Is Novamany Scam or Legit {Dec 2022} Get Reviews Here!

This article below shares all the authentic information and feedback of customers to examine, Is Novamany Scam or Legit.

In the winter, do you enjoy purchasing hoodies? Do you wish to update your wardrobe with the newest fashions? Then you should browse the website for novamany to see the various apparel possibilities. This website has gained a lot of popularity in the United Kingdom.

You must attentively study this page if you want to get the valid rating of the novamany website. Without promoting any particular viewpoint, this article, Is Novamany Scam or Legit, would ensure to include all the important details about this website.

Authentic Details of Novamany Online Store

Only a few days back, the domain of this website was created on 15th November 2022.

This online store expires on 15th November 2023; hardly one year is left.

This online portal shows a very poor trust rate, only one percent.

The owner’s details of the Novamany store are missing.

HTTPS connection secures the network and user’s information for this store.

The registered domain has not been founded by any corrupted site.

This site is not available on any social media sites.

Customer reviews are not available.

Alexa does not display popularity ranking for the Novamany store.

Novamany Reviews, about Novamany

A variety of apparel is offered for sale on the website Novamany. At the Novamany store, you can also get sandals, fantastic women’s western wear, and winter jackets or hoodies. Jumpsuits and coats are also available in this store at affordable prices.

This internet store’s major goal is customer pleasure. However, one must consider the credibility of information regarding this store while keeping in mind internet fraud.

Specific information about the Novamany store

The official Url link for accessing the Novamany store online is https://novamany.com/ .

novamany@gmail.com is the email id of this store.

The phone number of the Novamany store is unavailable.

Is Novamany Scam or Legit : Due to poor trust rating, the Novamany store looks to be Scam.

The physical Address of the Novamany Online Store is missing.

The return policy is valid upto 14 days after product gets delivered.

Cancellation of the product is only possible if the product is not shipped.

Usually, the delivery time is 8 to 14 days, with shipment charges 6.99 dollars. But if you want quick delivery within 3 to 8 days, shipment charges are 12.99 dollars.

The registered number of the company is not available.

Payment methods of Novamany store are Visa, American Express, Diners club, discover

Advantages of Novamany Reviews

A 14-day return policy is permitted for the Novamany store.

HTTPS connection protects all securities of this store.

Different payment options are available.

This store offers varieties of fashionable outfits.

Disadvantages

Customers reviews are unavailable

Short life expectancy, this site gets expires next year

The owner’s identity, as well as physical address, are missing.

This site is not present on social media accounts.

Novamany Customer Reviews about this online portal

We are fully aware of how crucial user opinions are in assessing a website’s security. This website lacks a lot of information, including Novamany Reviews and the physical Address of this store. Additionally, social networking cannot be used to access this website. Moreover, we also suggests getting all the security tips against the PayPal scams.

Conclusion

The Novamany store appears to be a scam because of its low trust rating. This website is also lacking a lot of details. Additionally, customer reviews and phone numbers are also missing. Additionally, we advise you to get safeguarding tips for the ongoing card fraud.

What do you think about this website? Do you also think it is a fraud? Please inform us.

