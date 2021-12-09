Is Oak And Luna Legit {Dec} A Detailed Website Review!

We bring you a comprehensive review to decide Is Oak and Luna Legit? Before you shop on oakandluna.com, please read this article.

Are you planning to buy stylish Jewelry online? Are you looking to buy the Jewelry from a branded and famous online store? Would you consider the customer rating of the online store before making a purchase? Would you like to customize your Jewelry by engraving your name or an auspicious date?

Oakandluna.com in the United States and Canada provides Jewelry that may suit your requirements. Please read this article to know Is Oak and Luna Legit.

The legitimacy of oakandluna.com:

Creation of Domain : oakandluna.com went online on 08th March 2018 at 05:19:56 AM.

Website Age: the website was created three years and nine months back.

Website Expiry: The oakandluna.com is expiring on 08th March 2022 at 05:19:56 AM.

Trustworthiness : the trust rank of oakandluna.com is 86%, which is considered a good trust score.

Country of origin: The United States is the country of origin for oakandluna.com.

Proximity to Suspicious Websites: 7/100. The website is less suspicious and more trustworthy.

Data Safety: oakandluna.com transmitted the data with the help of a valid HTTPS protocol.

Oak and Luna Reviews on Social relations : OakandLuna is present on social media sites like FB, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest with more than 2,31,432 followers.

Brief of oakandluna.com:

Oakandluna.com is a commercial website selling Jewelry. It is a popular website as every Jewelry you order has an option of personification. The website went online in 2018. It is from Tenengroup Limited, which is a multinational company. The website features:

Holiday Gifts

Essentials

Fine Jewelry

Links & Chains

Paperclip

Necklaces

Bracelets

Rings and more

Oakandluna.com Features:

Buy Products at https://www.oakandluna.com/

E-mail address: custserv@OakandLuna.com. Customers can also send their queries from the inbuilt mail window on oakandluna.com which is a good Oak and Luna Reviews point .

Address: It is a multinational company. The only international address was provided on the website – Tenengroup, Aminadav 3, Tel Aviv, Israel-6706703

Contact details: Not provided

Social media links: provided and working for FB, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest.

Privacy Policy : Mentioned. But, plagiarized.

Owner’s details: Tenengroup Limited is the owner and operator of oakandluna.com.

Conditions of Use: Mentioned clearly.

Shipping: Currently, a promotional Christmas offer is offering free delivery. However, as oakandluna.com ships internationally, the shipment time and charges will differ depending on the location. It is considered to check Is Oak and Luna Legit

Delivery policy: The delivery time will depend on the distance of your site. In case orders are not received, you may contact customer service.

Tracking of products: The customer will receive an email with the tracking number.

Cancellation and Returns: There is a return window of 100 days. Customer service needs to be contacted before castellations (or) returns.

Refund: A 30% restocking charge will be deducted on every castellations and return. The refund policy and timeline were not provided on oakandluna.com.

Payment mode: AMEX, Diners Club, Discover, MasterCard, Visa, Kalrna, and PayPal.

Pros to determine Is Oak and Luna Legit:

On oakandluna.com, you can find all types of Jewelry under one roof

You can buy customized Jewelry at oakandluna.com

Extensive filter and search options are available

Oakandluna.com had a friendly user interface

Negative Highlights:

Poor quality of Jewelry on oakandluna.com

Uncomfortable design by oakandluna.com

Thirty percent Restocking fees on cancellation and returns

Customer Reviews:

Online on a site, 231 reviews are giving a 3.1/5 star rating. On reliable reviewing websites, 1,836 reviews give a 4.6/5 star rating. The product reviews on oakandluna.com redirect you to reviews on Trustpilot.

To check Is Oak and Luna Legit, we reviewed several YouTube videos giving a positive rating. On shopping sites like Amazon, the customers had rated oakandluna.com at 3.4/5 stars. On social media sites file Facebook, thousands of subscribers had liked Jewelry from oakandluna.com.

The negative reviews show delayed delivery, Jewelry breaking within a short period, poor customer service, no response from customer service, complaints about 30% restocking fee, no delivery, and uncomfortable design. Hence, please read about PayPal scams.

Conclusion:

Oakandluna.com is a legitimate website due to good trust score, good Alexa ranking of 113,262, long time existence. It answers your question about Is Oak and Luna Legit. However, we advise you to review their customized design, weight, and size for durability and comfort.

Please be aware Credit Card Scams as oakandluna.com includes them as a mode of payment.

Were oakandluna.com reviews informative? Please share your views on the oakandluna.com write-up.