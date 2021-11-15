Is Oculus Online Store Legit (Nov 2021) Check Reviews!

Are you searching for the answer to Is Oculus Online Store Legit’? Reading the below blog helps you understand the site’s legitimacy, policies, product details.

Video gaming is incomplete without its accessories; if you want to experience the excitement to the fullest, you must-have accessories like special headsets crafted only for gaming purposes. Unfortunately, however, those gears are marketed at high prices.

But, now, by shopping with the Oculus Online Store, anyone from the United States can afford to buy gaming consoles and accessories. Howsoever, Is Oculus Online Store Legit? Yes, today, we’re going to expose the facts behind this site’s promise and also check its policies, products, compare its pros and cons, and ultimately the reviews.

Is the store reliable?

This section is completely based on the site’s internal record-

The site has not been in an active state for 1 week. The store was created on 13th November 2021, which is going to expire on 13th November 2013.

The indexing rank is only 23.6 out of 100 which is not satisfactory at all.

The whois data reveals the official domain name is OCULUSONLINE.STORE

Proper Oculus Online Store Review is absent.

The official registrar is Dynadot LLC.

The community channel URL is inactive.

The address is not obtainable, so the verification remains incomplete.

Two broken links and 19 skipped pages have been found.

Less than 25% of data is originally written; the remaining have plagiarism.

Henceforth, the entire data is not worthy of declaring its legitimacy. We need to check more to clear the facts.

What is the Oculus Online Store?

Oculus Online Store is a game console and accessories selling store, delivering services, especially in the United States. However, Is Oculus Online Store Legit? The store has become the talk of the town due to the unbelievable product pricing. For instance, the Oculus quest 2 (256GB), whose real price is 389 USD, here you can have it with only 89.99 USD.

Besides, talking about the items, all are classified into different segments- Oculus Rift S, Oculus Quest 2, Oculus Go, Refurbished Oculus Quest, and Accessories. Products are displayed with multiple photos, and as per our vision, the description should be more and well-designed using bullets for easy understanding.

Specifications:

Web URL: https://www.oculusonline.store/

Remarks: No Oculus Online Store Review .

Address: Not available.

Contact Number: Not mentioned, but you have the direct message option.

Email: Not given.

Shipping Duration: Standard delivery takes a minimum of 15-20 working days. The tracking number is mailed after the product gets shipped.

Shipping Charges: The total accumulated value of over 40 USD has the free shipping facility.

Return Duration: Return time legality is 7 working days.

Refund Duration: No timing has been mentioned; however, people are eligible for a refund.

Replacement Policy: Yes, it is available.

Cancellation System: The system details are not present.

Is Oculus Online Store Legit : Yet it is not proved.

Payment Policy: The gateways are hidden; you can see if you purchase.

Pros:

It has an extensive range of Oculus gaming consoles and accessories.

The selling price is offered with around an 80% cut-off rate.

Worldwide delivery is their priority.

No charges on shipping can be availed.

Cons:

Address, email, and contact number are missing.

No details about custom charges for international shipping.

Low index rank.

Broken links and skipped pages are present.

No feedback and fake social-media URL.

The cancellation process is unknown.

A high percentage of plagiarism.

Is Oculus Online Store Legit- Customer’s reaction:

The store has not yet got any reviews on social media, other feedback platforms, or its own pages. Though it’s been only two days since the Oculus Online Store was active; however, no virtual promotion is not carried out.

One more suspicious point is it has no connection with Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, Instagram, though icons are present on its pages at the bottom corner. Those links are clickable, but it isn’t redirecting to the Oculus Online Store online profile but showing the user login page. Moreover, comparing the product’s original price and the Oculus Online Store offered price, we found it unreal. Anyway, read the tips for getting refunds on credit cards.

Final Verdict:

Is Oculus Online Store Legit? By comparing the price, checking the low index rank, no review, and fake social-media URL, we cannot validate this portal as a decent one. Plus, if you’ve been scammed, then know the process of receiving refunds online on PayPal. Anyway, readers must go through every section if they want to purchase video game consoles from here. What’s your opinion about this shop? Kindly comment below.