Is Okigoo Legit (Dec) Read Reliable Website Reviews!

Okigoo.com is an e-commerce website that is currently registered in the United States. This website claims to sell a vast and trendy collection of clothing stuff.

Validity check on okigoo.com:

It is never a good idea to sign up for a particular site, provide personal information, or buy the item from it unless you are confident that this is authentic. Here are some basic details to check its legitimacy:

The domain got approved on 2018-12-19

Email address is mentioned on the website home page, and it is verified.

Contact number is also listed on the website

The Alexa rating found to be is 4627675.

Official address mentioned on the website portal.

The Trust score is 40%, which is relatively moderate.

Social media links were not available.

Some Okigoo Reviews were available.

Company has mentioned policy pages separately.

About Okigoo.com

Okigoo.com is a website which deals with selling lots of clothing materials for both males and females using the online platform. You can easily find the clothing items according to your choice because the interface is quite user-friendly.

The website is well categorized according to the convenience of the buyer. You can find out sales on the apparel stuff frequently. We suggest you all read all the essential detail about the website in this article as it will make it easy for you to get your answer on Is Okigoo Legit or a scam.

Specifications of okigoo.com :

Website URL: https://www.okigoo.com/ .

Email address as mentioned on the website is:erinnapasho@gmail.com

You can contact me via +86 15528549907

Only 44% of the content is unique on the website.

The official address found on the website is 614, Building 23, District B, Nanyou, Yuehai Street, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, China.

The primary mode of payment is through PayPal, but you can also make payment through credit/debit cards.

You can cancel your order within 24 hours of placing your order by contacting the listed number or email id.

Email id and contact number mentioned in the other section specifically for shipping-related queries are okigoo@outlook.com and +8618980583476.

It takes 3-7 days to process the order.

The shipping time as mentioned on the website is 10-25 business days, and in case of delay, it may take upto 30-90 days.

For orders ranging from $0.00 to $48.99, the cost is $5.99; the shipping time is 10 to 25 working days. Shipping is free for orders over $49.00 costs $0.00 in the United States.

All privacy policies are listed on the webpage. So the answer to Is Okigoo Legit or not appears to be legitimate.

Refund and return policy: 14 days return or refund policy is offered by the website.

You can track your order by clicking on the option on the home page.

Pros of buying from Okigoo.com :

It is SSL certified

Email address is verified

Well protected website

Good trust score

Provides sale occasionally

Cons of buying from Okigoo.com:

This domain name is associated with one or more nations that have been related to the usage of fraudulent websites.

Fewer modes of payment.

No cash on delivery available.

Okigoo.com reviews based on Is Okigoo Legit or not.

Evaluating an e-commerce store's evaluations is the easiest way to determine if it's a scammer. Unfortunately, reviews for a website shared on the same website are rarely trustworthy. Nevertheless, if reviews don't back up an e-commerce site, it might be challenging to determine its legitimacy.

Okigoo.com was the target of a comprehensive review that examined everything from its refund policy to its service quality. If Okigoo.com is a hoax or a real e-commerce shop, we believe it’s more beneficial to give you all the data through this blog and let you reach your judgment.

Conclusion:

After an overall evaluation of Is Okigoo Legit, we have found some legitimacy issues because of the domain linkage to multiple nations, which could result in online scams. This website offers sales onapparel occasionally, so There’s a good chance that the internet store is a low-cost provider, but sometimes there are chances to get scammed during payments. So make sure to read How to Get a Full Refund on Credit Card Scam.