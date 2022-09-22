Is Okwwdn Shop Scam or Legit {Sep 2022} Explore Review!

This article addresses Is Okwwdn Shop Scam or Legit regarding a virtual store that sells a variety of products. Grab details and know its authenticity.

Would you like to install a backyard swing for your children? Are you thinking of updating your dressing table with multiple mirrors? Or, are you passionate about water sports and want to purchase relevant items? Then, please find the useful details in this write-up.

Today’s article covers facts confirming the authenticity of a newly released virtual platform. Buyers from the United States want to receive as many details as possible to be sure of this store. Accordingly, please read till the end to address Is Okwwdn Shop Scam or Legit.

Is Okwwdn Shop Trustworthy?

If you are looking forward to learning exhaustive details concerning this website, this section will be handy. The details underneath will help you decide whether to proceed with trusting this store or not.

Age of Platform – This store’s age is seven days beyond five months. The development date of this platform is 14 May 2022.

Trust Index of Site – 1 %, a Very Bad Trust Score.

Rank in Alexa – There is no assigned rank for this platform in Alexa’s database.

Connections to Social Media – The store lacks links to social media platforms.

Okwwdn Shop Reviews – The portion on this website assigned for posting reviews is currently lacking any comments.

Contact Points’ Trustworthiness – The web showed the provided physical location as a single-family accommodation already sold in 2017. This home’s size is insufficient to be this portal’s warehouse, and it also does not seem to be the team’s office. Moreover, the site lacks the phone number to call the concerned department in need.

Incomplete Policy – The entire Privacy Policy has Include, Insert, Subtract, and Add phrases inside brackets. So, the content is copied and incomplete.

These analysis points suggest the untrustworthiness of this store. Still, declaring Is Okwwdn Shop Scam or Legit can be unfair because it is a fresh site.

What is Okwwdn Shop?

Okwwdn Shop is an online shopping store that offers goods related to home décor, water sports, household, outdoors, toys, etc. Some items are lawnmowers, mirrors, kayaks, bird feeders, swings, etc.

Specifications

Site Type – A virtual marketing site that offers products daily use products.

Address of Portal – https://www.okwwdn.shop/

Warehouse’s Site – 312 Hensley Avenue, Galion, OH-44833, United States

Telephone Number – Missing

E-mail Address – support@okwwdn.shop

Connection to Social Media – Absent, this lack can alter your views apropos Is Okwwdn Shop Scam or Legit .

Terms of Usage – Given

Details about Goods Returns and Refunds – The team follows a return policy of thirty days from delivery. The department has not mentioned the refunding timeline.

Sorting Method – Given

Privacy Policy – Mentioned but incomplete.

Details about Shipment and Delivery – Delivery occurs within four to seven days without any charges.

Filter By – Not given.

Price of Items – Provided in USD.

Channels of Payment – Discover, MasterCard, Visa, and American Express cards besides PayPal.

Pros

The item descriptions are technically adequate.

Many color variations of a given product are available.

Cons Reinstating Is Okwwdn Shop Scam or Legit

No phone number is specified to get in touch with the concerned department.

Visitors can refrain from believing this site without connections to social media.

The developers have not jotted down any separate policy for shipping and delivery. Half of the information we fetched was from the Contact Us page, and the remaining was from the product page.

This online shop is freshly created, and most buyers will be uncomfortable relying on it.

The Privacy Policy is filled with bracketed phrases, including Subtract, Insert, etc., indicating content duplicity and incompleteness.

Okwwdn Shop Reviews

We looked for feedback concerning this portal on leading review platforms but did not locate any. Hence, it is apparent that members of such platforms are yet to visited this website, and thus, there are no reviews. Furthermore, the portion assigned to share reviews is currently lacking feedback. Hence, it was impossible to write any data about the customers’ comments surrounding this store. Therefore, we suggest you peruse how to Get Your Money Back from PayPal if scammed for watchfulness.

Conclusion

The above investigation suggests the untrustworthiness of this platform. Still, declaring Is Okwwdn Shop Scam or Legit is unjust for its recentness. Hence, please go through how to Get money refund on credit card. You can also read about the types of bird feeders.

Do you plan to surf this platform? Please write below.