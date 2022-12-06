Is Olacondo Scam or Legit {Dec 2022} Get Honest Reviews!

The below post contains all the authentic details, reviews, and FAQs to find, Is Olacondo Scam or Legit.

Is cooking your hobby? Do you like exclusively serving your guests? Then, why are you backing off from getting catchy dining and serving products? Need help getting the trusted platform? Have you heard of Olacondo online portal?

As the festive season is approaching, people from the United States must be keenly looking for the best dining and home décor products so that they can serve their guests in a trendy manner. But, research also analyzed that they wish to know: Is Olacondo Scam or Legit, before investing a single penny into it.

Legitimacy Factors of Olacondo Domain!

Domain Age: It has existed for the last 2 years. This domain was created on 15th May 2019.

Domain expiry details: it will expire within 6 months. That is on 15th May 2023.

Owner’s Details: The name and other details are hidden with WHOIS-paid services.

Trust Score: This portal has received a very meagre score, 16%.

Trust index: it has gained a good ranking over here, that is, 75.9 points.

Social Media: Links are available, but only reviews can be done.

Website Popularity: It has received a poor popularity ranking, that is, 4813486.

Olacondo Reviews : External trusted websites have marked it negatively, and no reviews are found on the official platform. Although, how many shoppers are viewing is found under each product details.

HTTPS Protocol: A secure HTTPS connection is found.

Blacklist Detection: No such engine has detected this website

Proximity Value: It has gained 7 points against suspicious websites, a green mark.

Know About The Olacondo Portal!

This website sells kitchen, dining, tablecloths, drinkware, home-decors, and serving products. They have collaborated with worldwide artists to deliver the best quality products. They claim to give the customer satisfied products at the most and on time.

Offers to Claim Is Olacondo Scam or Legit :

ü You can get free shipping if you buy 2 pieces.

Currently, this portal deals internationally with around 100 countries. So, let’s have a look into its specific details.

Specifications

URL: https://olacondo.com/

Email: service@olacondo.com Number: 025-656-8589

Address: Not found

Shipping and Delivery services: These vary as per region and country. (Kindly check the shipping page on the official portal)

Return: You can initiate a return for unused and unopened products within 20 days of delivery.

Refund: No data available.

Custom charges have to be borne by the customer in some cases. (You can check the FAQ section on the official site)

Payment method: MasterCard, VISA, DISCOVER, American Express.

Pros for Olacondo Reviews

Contact and Email address gave for customer support.

Twenty days return policy is mentioned.

Presence of good trust index.

Presence of secure HTTPS connection.

No blacklist engine has detected this portal.

Proximity against suspicious sites is meagre hence a plus mark.

Check Revealed Disadvantages!

Presence of bad reviews on external reviewing sites.

Absence of reviews on the official portal.

Social media links seem broken.

The owner’s details are found hidden with WHOIS.

To get free shipping customer has to place an order for 2 pieces.

Custom charges have to be borne by the customer.

A physical address is not present on the official site.

Check Detailed Olacondo Reviews!

Customer reviews are very important and crucial for any ecommerce portal. But this site lacks any review on its official page. Additionally, negative feedback on the external reviewing portals makes a scam mark against this domain.

Moreover, click here to check how to protect yourself from ongoing PayPal scams.

Social Media Links

Conclusion

This portal seems like something other than a legit one. Hence, we recommend avoiding shopping from this domain and prefer any other legit portal that gains authentic reviews on trusted sites. Additionally, click here to check details for Credit Card Scams.

What do you this about this shopping site? Please comment.

Is Olacondo Scam or Legit : FAQs

Q.1 In which countries does it provide shipping?

Around 100 countries.

Q.2 What is the shipping charges protocol?

It provides free shipping for orders above 30$. But, in some countries, charges have to be borne by the customers due to high posting costs.

Q.3 Does placing 2 or more orders and 1 still need to be delivered?

Orders might get split into multiple shipments due to availability or sizes.

Q.4 Are the social media links actively present?

Broken or only reviewing links are present.

Q.5 Do external trust portals review this domain?

Yes, negative feedbacks are present.