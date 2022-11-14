Is Paceling Com Scam Or Legit {Nov 2022} Honest Reviews!

The write-up aims to provide information to see if Is Paceling com Scam or Legit. So keep up with us till the end to know more.

Are you excited about the cozy winter shopping? Shopping could be a therapy for people who like spending on their wardrobe. People from the United States are making statements in fashion.

Winter is at the doorstep, and to keep you warm and fashionable, the website called Paceling offers a wide variety of clothing and footwear. But before you make any move, we would like to discuss Is Paceling com Scam or Legit. This article will let you know whether you should shop from the website.

Source: dodbuzz.com

Points to check the legitimacy

The domain of the Paceling store was recently registered, which is on 02-09-2022. The Paceling has a very short domain life expectancy.

It has a very bad trust index of 1%, which could be a matter of concern.

The details of the owner are not available on their domain

The Alexa rank of the domain is 6196464

The website has plagiarism-free content

As this website was recently made, no customers have given any Paceling com Reviews .

No social media links are present on the official portal.

Overview of Paceling store

Pacing is a clothing and footwear store. This website claims to offer its customers a variety of clothes, from summer to winter wear, along with 100% handmade bags. Currently, the store is providing a 15-35% discount if you buy 4-10 items.

While going through the store, you will see a notification on the screen showing who has purchased from the website. This store also lets you see how many people browse the store under their products.

Specification to know: Is Paceling com Scam or Legit

URL – m1993tyagi@gmail.com

Company’s name- Fadel Beauty Limited

Email Address – paceling@iteeuy.com

Company Address- SUITE 10542, BALMORAL INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, ABBEYLANDS, NAVANMEATH, C15DD72, IRELAND

Shipping Policy- Shipping can take 7-10 business days

Refund Policy- 30 days refund policy is available

Return Policy – customers can return the purchased products in 45 days

Payment Mode- Paceling accepts Pix, Brazilian credit cards, BANK slips, Virtual and International credit, and debit card

Pros

The company’s Address is given

All the policies are mentioned

Cons

No social media accounts are provided on the store

The contact number and owner’s detail are missing

Paceling com Reviews

There are no reviews on the website, and social media links are not available to check externally, making the Paceling store more suspicious.

With a 1% trust index, this website could bring you a bad shopping experience so it would be a wise choice to not shop from this store. Read here to check the essential points against PayPal Scams

The last verdict

We did not find the Paceling shop legit, and we suggest our readers use authentic shopping websites.

What are your views about this write-up on Is Paceling com Scam or Legit? Comment below and Read here for some tips to save money against Credit Cards scams.