Is Palmrger Scam {July} Read The Entire Review Now!

This post on Is Palmrger Scam has shared all the important facts on this website. Kindly scan this post thoroughly to learn about Palmrger.

Do you love dressing in the latest trendy clothes? If you want beautiful dresses, you can explore Palmrger Shop. This shop is situated in Canada and is famous for its trendy clothes. Before exploring this website, some important factors need to be studied. Is Palmrger Scam? This is the most important interrogation for every buyer.

So, here we are sharing all the important details in this post.

Is the online site a scam?

Many online sites are providing their best services to increase customer satisfaction through their policies and other offers. People are rushing more towards online shopping as they give them the best deals than offline shopping. The buyers need to be more aware of the policies and deals of the online sites. Sometimes the buyers do not get enough time to scan the policies, so we have shared all the important details like Palmrger Reviews, enrollment date of the website, trust count, social connection, etc. So, kindly have a look at the details shared below.

Enrollment Date: January 7, 2021, is the enrollment date of Palmrger shop. The shop is one year and six months old.

Registrar: GoDaddy.com, LLC is the registrar of Palmrger shop.

Trust Rate: The website’s rate of trust counts at 60%. It consists of an average trust score. We can partially trust the score.

Social Networks: The portal is not available on any social networking sites like Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook. This shows us that this website is unpopular.

Buyer’s Feedback : Is Palmrger Scam ? Our research team finds some good reviews on the collection of Palmrger shops. However, there were no online sites that shared.

Data Security: The website followed the safest mode, like HTTPS, to protect the data of the website. So, you can share data without any worries.

Missed Data : The domain has mentioned email id only. No telephone number and location details were found. The company’s name was written in a different language.

Customer Policies : All the policies for the satisfaction of the buyers are mentioned in the layout. To clear your doubts, you can check the policy section.

Overview of website as per Is Palmrger Scam

Palmrger is an online portal that sells beautiful dresses for women. The shop offers a wide variety of ladies’ collections. The amazing fact is that they offer free delivery on all of their products. The website maintained all the quality standards. If you haven’t explored this website, kindly go to their official portal and search for their products. Here we are sharing a brief list of products.

Tops

Two Piece Sets

Shoes

Bra

High heels

Features of Palmrger shop

Purchase tops from https://www.palmrger.com/

Email Id: service@palmrger.com

Telephone number: No details were found.

Address: No details were found.

Is Palmrger Scam ? We cannot consider it a legit site because the reviews found on the official site cannot be considered legit as no online sites have reviewed it.

Shipping Policy: The shop takes 7-10 business days to deliver its products.

Exchange Policy: The buyers have the right to exchange the delivered products within two weeks of delivery.

Payment Options: Credit Card and PayPal are the most suitable payment modes.

Positive Highlights

Email address is available.

Free shipping is offered.

Negative Highlights

Telephone numbers and location details are unavailable.

Feedbacks available on the official site seem fake as no online sites have shared reviews.

Social media connections are missing.

Palmrger Reviews

There are plenty of reviews shown on their official website, like the customers are satisfied with the products, but these reviews are suspicious and fake as the online review portals do not have the same picture. No online portals have shared the same reviews. The website is not available on any social media platforms, which makes it more suspicious. We would advise all the buyers to stay aware of such fake sellers. Also, some measures need to be taken while shopping online and check policies on Credit Card Scamming.

Final Summary

Summing up this post on Is Palmrger Scam, we learned that this website is one year and six months old. Moreover, the trust count is average. We cannot rely on this website as other factors indicates it a scam. So, be careful and check safety tips to avoid online scamming. Also, we suggest our buyers take care of PayPal Scamming while shopping from online portals.

Would you like to give your opinions on this website? Please share your thoughts in the comment section.