Is Panddsy Shop Scam Or Legit {Nov} Read Reviews Here!

This post on Is Panddsy Shop Scam or Legit will explain all the features, positive and negative points and legitimacy details of the website.

Are you looking for a website to purchase all types of household products? If yes, then we have a suggestion for you. Panddsy store in the United States trades in numerous products for several household objectives. However, before shopping from this website, please read this post Is Panddsy Shop Scam or Legit to understand the legitimacy of the website.

Important facts of Panddsy shop

It is advisable to read about some of the crucial details of the website, some of which are listed below:

Website enrollment date: Panddsy was registered on 20 th June 2022, indicating that this website is five months’ old

Registrar: GoDaddy.com LLC was the registrar of the Panddsy shop

Data security: Panddsy shop uses HTTPS protocol for safe data transfer

Trust score: The trust marks of Panddsy shop is as low as 1%

Social media presence: Panddsy shop is not available on any social media platforms

Buyer’s comments: We were unable to find any Panddsy Shop Reviews on the official website of the shop

Vital policies: Panddsy shop has explained all of its crucial schemes like refund policy, privacy policy and terms and conditions on its official website

Missing information: The telephone number of Panddsy shop is not available on the official website of the shop

Introduction to Panddsy shop

Panddsy shop sells various products, from the kitchen to garden products; they have everything on their website. We are listing few of the products provided by this website below:

Hoverboard

Winter clothes

Kitchen products

Coffee machines

Christmas Decorations

Furniture

Features of Panddsy shop

URL: https://www.panddsy.shop/

Email account: support@panddsy.shop

Telephone number: The telephone number of Panddsy is not available, which generates the question Is Panddsy Shop Scam or Legit

Company address: 1011 s. 7th st., Ponca City, OK,74601, United States

Return policy: A 30 days return scheme has been offered by Panddsy shop

Refund days: The number of days in which refunds are processed is not mentioned on the website

Shipping Policy : The shipping policy of this website is not mentioned

Payment tools : Visa, PayPal, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover are few payment choices accessible on the website

Positive attributes

The email address and company address of the Panddsy shop are available

Negative attributes

The website does not mention the telephone number, refund time, and shipping policy.

Panddsy Reviews

Panddsy shop does not have any reviews on the official website of the shop. Apart from this, we detected Panddsy’s ratings on the world wide web. According to a survey, Panddsy ranks at 14.7 out of 100 companies, where 100 is the most reputed company, and one is the least. This means that the Panddsy shop seems very suspicious. We didn’t find any other reviews on the online review sites. Also, Panddsy shop is not available on any social media accounts, which means there are no rating on the social media platforms. Buyers can exaamine credit card frauds with the help of this article.

Conclusion

To conclude this article on Is Panddsy Shop Scam or Legit, Panddsy shop is a new and seems suspicious website. Also, this website has a very short life expectancy. Besides this, there were no customer reviews on the website. We will recommend readers to carry out their own research on this website to discover its legitimacy. Interested buyers can inspect procedures to escape from PayPal scammers. Please visit this link to learn more about trust rank

What are your thoughts on this post? Please tell us in the comment section.

Is Panddsy Shop Scam or Legit – FAQs

Q.1 What does Panddsy shop sell?

Panddsy shop sells a variety of products for different household purposes.

Q.2 How old is the Panddsy shop?

Panddsy shop is around five months old.

Q.3 What is the trust score of Panddsy shop?

Panddsy shop has a trust score of 1%

Q.4 What is the ranking of Panddsy shop online?

Panddsy shop ranks at 14.7 which means this website is very dubious and risky

Q.5 What is the return policy of Panddsy shop?

Panddsy shop allows customers to return their products within 30 days of purchase.

Q.6 Is Panddsy shop available on social media?

No, Panddsy shop is not available on any social media platforms, which raises the question Is Panddsy Shop Scam or Legit?

Q.7 How can we contact the Panddsy shop?

Customers can contact Panddsy shop through the email address and phone number as explained in the above article.