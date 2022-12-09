Is Patricio Store Scam or Legit {Dec 2022} Read Reviews!

The article below consists of all information as well as customer reviews to check Is Patricio Store Scam or Legit.

Do you wish to buy water-resistant bags? Do you want to purchase high-quality sneakers? We introduce a suitable website for you where you can seek valuable items and place orders quickly. It is called the Patricio store.

People in the United States have given this store a lot of support. But in order to determine, Is Patricio Store Scam or Legit, one needs to look at all the authentic details before purchasing anything.

Authentic Information Regarding Patricio Store

The domain was created 3 years ago on 23rd July 2019.

The domain has less life expectancy and will be unavailable next year on 23rd July 2023.

This online store shows an average trust score which is 76%

Information regarding the Owner of the Patricio Store is missing.

HTTPS protocols protect all the security-related issues on the Patricio site.

This store’s domain is not identified by any hoax site.

This site is not available on any social media platform.

Customer reviews are absent.

The popularity of this store is unavailable on Alexa.

Patricio Store Reviews, Regarding Patricio

Patricio is an online store that sells useful items. Water-resistant bags and valuable kitchen supplies are widely available in this store. There are also high-quality sneakers for sale. The creation of high-quality, applicable goods is this store’s primary objective.

This online shop also offers a respectable discount on various fitness products. However, one must investigate the integrity of this website while keeping internet fraud in mind.

Specific information regarding Patricio Store

The Url link of the Patricio Store is https://www.patriciostore.com/ .

The official mail address of this store is suporte@patriciostore.com .

The contact number of the store is 4199279231.

Is Patricio Store Scam or Legit : It is difficult to say anything about legitimacy as this site receives an average trust rating.

The physical Address of the store is missing.

Return of the product is only possible in this store if the product is found to be detective, and one has to claim for return within 3 days after shipment.

The delivery time for imported products may take 10 to 25 business days, and some will take upto 3 months also, depending on the availability of the product.

A tracking code is also provided by this store when you place an order.

The registration number and the company’s official name are not available.

Payment methods of this store are Amex, Boleto, and Visa.

Benefits of Patricio Store Reviews

Three days’ return will be applicable for this web store.

HTTPS protocols protect all the security regarding issues.

This portal provides discounts on various products.

Payment methods are available.

Disadvantages

Customer reviews are absent.

The website will soon go offline.

The owner’s identity is not available.

The physical address is missing.

This site is not present on any social platform.

Patricio Customer Feedback regarding this store

We are well aware of the importance of user reviews in determining a website’s security. Patricio Store Reviews, as well as a lot of other information, are missing from this website. However, this website is not accessible via social media. Moreover, we advise you to look into the website’s Paypal scams.

Conclusion

We cannot determine whether this website is legitimate due to its average trust score of 76%. This site lacks many details. Additionally, customer feedback and physical address is missing. Therefore, before making any purchases, it is advised that you check this store for credit card scams.

What do you think about this site? Do you find it legit? Please share your views.

Is Patricio Store Scam or Legit FAQs

Q1. What is the official mail address of Patricio Store?

support@patriciostore.com.

Q2. Is the return policy applicable to this online store?

Yes, within 3 days after shipment.

Q3. What is the physical Address of this store?

The physical address is missing from this site.

Q4. What are the available payment methods?

Payment methods of Patricio Store are Visa, Amex, and Baleto.

Q5. How much trust score does this store receives?

This store receives an average trust rating which is 76%

Q6. What is the contact number of this online store?

4199279231 is the contact number.

Q7. Is Patricio Store present on social media sites?

No, this site is missing on social platforms.

Q8. What is the registration date for the Patricio Store?

This store was officially registered on 23rd July 2019.