Is Payaler Legit {Nov 2021} Read Reviews – Safe to Buy?

Are you in search of stylish, trendy women’s wear? So check this article to know more about the trendy women’s tops, bottoms, and winter wear. The website claims to provide products with huge discounts and promise to deliver products on time.

The site is available over the internet, and its functions worldwide, including in the United States. Let’s discuss all the essential points, including legitimacy factors, to check Is Payaler Legit?

Is the Payaler site Reliable?

Domain Registration : The site is a newly launched website. The registration is done on 30th July 2021.

Payment Method : The site accepts Visa, Discover, Diners Club, Amex, and MasterCard, including PayPal.

Trust Index Score : Trust score is only 1% and ranked 1.8 out of 100.

Social Media Presence : Available on Facebook and Instagram with fewer followers.

Owner Details : The website has an about us page but has no owner name mentioned.

Alexa Ranking : The site has not been ranked by Alexa.com. The site is not favoured over the internet.

Customer Reviews : There are Payaler Reviews on the official and other review websites.

There is an HTTPS protocol.

The site also has plagiarised content.

About the website:

The site deals with women’s wear like tops, dresses, casual dresses, winter wear, and many latest dresses. The clothing is at a discounted price, and the site claims to offer huge discounts on all the products. The product looks good and latest.

The site provides all the information which appears to be legit along with product description, and the site also provides a secure payment mode. Worldwide shipping with free shipping on orders over $79.

Is Payaler Legit? Let’s check the Specifications:

URL : https:// www.payaler.com/

Email : payaler@pepymail.com

Contact Address : The site has not mentioned any contact address and contact number.

Category : Website sells only women’s clothing.

Return Policy : The site has a 30-day return policy.

Refund Policy : the site provides exchange and refund within seven days.

Content Quality : The site has copied the entire shipping and return policy from other scam sites.

Payment Method : Varies payment method option.

The pros and cons of the site are essential to judge the legitimacy. So, let’s check the pros and cons of the Payaler site to know Is Payaler Legit?

Pros of Payaler:

The website has provided a secure mode of payment that is PayPal.

The site has an HTTPS connection.

The site has many trendy unique clothes with discounted prices.

There is social media traffic.

The site also provides returns and refunds.

It has Reviewed on the TrustPilot.

Cons of Payaler:

The site has not provided a physical address and contact number.

The site has no owner identity.

The site is new, registered just for one year.

The site has copied content.

The site has a low trust score.

The site has reviews on website pages and other review websites, which indicates that it is legit.

Let us discuss the review section in detail.

Payaler Reviews:

There are many positive reviews on website pages, and all the products are rated five stars. Customer feedback is very important to know the legitimacy of the site. To shop online, everyone needs to know the feedback. If the reviews are positive, you still need to check the verified IDs of the customers because there are chances of fake positive reviews.

According to our research, all the reviews found over the site are positive, which makes the site suspicious. There are few positive reviews on the internet that answers the question Is Payaler Legit? And also, we found five customer reviews on Trustpilot with a 3.9 rating. Customers said, excellent shopping experience, good quality of products.

The number of more positive reviews makes the site legit. People from the United States are in confusion as there are only positive reviews. Check all the reviews before purchasing products.

Conclusion:

As on discussion, we can conclude the site is legit, but many negative indicators will confuse you regarding reliability. As per the low trust score, the site is not an open platform for online shopping. Know about Payaler. Also, we suggest you check all the legit factors to conclude Is Payaler Legit once on your own before making any payment.

