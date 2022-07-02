Is Pecthep Scam {July} Read The Entire Customer Reviews!

This research on Is Pecthep Scam will open the eyes of the buyers to the legitimacy of this shop. Kindly read this post to know more about it.

Have you tried the Pecthep shop? It is an online shopping website; many of you might have visited this portal. This domain belongs to the United States, and the buyers from this country are looking for Is Pecthep Scam? So, we have created this post to let our buyers know about this shop. We ought to be aware of our buyers, and here we will share all the important details.

Kindly go through this write-up and know about this shop.

Is this website genuine?

Pecthep shop can be a genuine shop, but without explaining the legitimacy details, we cannot judge its legitimacy. Online scams are at their peak, and all the customers are concerned for their safety. So, we are here to solve your problems. Today, in this post, we will explain details regarding Pecthep Reviews, trust count, social media pages, and other factors that scrutinize the legitimacy of this shop.

This section will help you judge the legitimacy details of the Pecthep shop. So, kindly follow this post till the end.

Date of registration : August 16, 2021, is the registration date of the Pecthep shop. The shop is around ten months old. Thus, one can hardly trust.

Registrar: Pecthep is registered through GoDaddy.com, LLC.

Trust Factor : If we talk about its trust score, it has only an eight percent of trust count. Thus, we do not recommend you to shop from here.

Reviews of Buyers : Is Pecthep Scam ? The answer is clear, as we have not found any reviews on any online sites. Even on the official website, there were no ratings.

Social media Pages : Availability social media platforms are unavailable. This makes this website unpopular.

Data Safety : This domain secures the data of the users through HTTPS. Thus, they maintain safety standards.

Misplaced Data : All the details like phone number and address are missing from the contact us section. Only email is found in terms of the service section.

Customer Policies : Policies are found in their respective sections. Thus, the buyers can check their policies from the layout.

Brief scrutinized in Is Pecthep Scam

Pecthep is an online retail shop where buyers can find lawnmowers at affordable and cheap prices. The main part is that the shop deals in only a single variety of products. Thus, it can be a single-lined shop. They only have mowers, but they have varieties in a single product. This makes it a little interesting. If you are interested in buying one, you can buy it, but check its legitimacy first.

Features of Pecthep shop

Buy mowers from the following URL: https://www.pecthep.com/

Email address of Pecthep: dejarosaliaii@gmail.com

Address information and phone number are unavailable. Also, our section does not include any details.

Is Pecthep Scam ? We cannot say it is a legit website because there were zero reviews available online and in the official domain.

Shipping Policy: Free delivery is offered on orders above 39.99 dollars.

Return Policy: Their return policy lasts for around thirty days. Thus, we can return the products within one month.

Payment Options: Amex, PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, etc.

Positive Points

Email is provided in the terms and service section.

HTTPS is found.

Negative Points

Reviews are missing from every platform.

Social media pages are missing from social platforms.

The contact us section does not include a phone number and address details.

Pecthep Reviews

The shop is suspicious as the contact us section does not include email, phone number, or address details. But, the email is found on the terms of service. The website has no reviews on platforms like online review sites. The official website also lacks reviews. The social media pages are missing. This shop is not too popular as all the renowned websites are available on social media. Thus, creating doubts in the user’s mind. You can go through the policies to know the ways to avoid Credit Card Scamming.

Final Thoughts

Summing up this post on Is Pecthep Scam, we have found that the shop is new with only ten months of registration. The trust score is also poor. Having only eight percent of the trust count makes it a poor and scam website. Legitimacy plays an important role in determining and evaluating trustworthiness. However, you can refer to this post to know how to get a refund if scammed on PayPal.

What are your thoughts on the Pecthep shop? Let us know if you have ever shopped from here.