Is Petkitshop Scam Or Legit {Oct} Check Reviews Here!

Read on to learn whether petkitshop.com is a reliable website or a scam and whether people should buy anything from the website. They come to the correct place; now, we’ll talk about this internet shop. Many internet retailers claim to offer a wide range of goods at steep savings. People in the United States should read the article Is Petkitshop Scam or legit?

Is Petkitshop a reliable one?

Website Age: The creation date of the Website is Nov 24th, 2020.

Alexa Ranking: Not available

Trust Score: 27%, a bad trust score.

Social Media Connection: absent.

Customer Reviews: Absent.

Contact Address Legitimacy: Available.

Owner Information: Unavailable.

The Return and exchange policies: available.

About Petkitshop

Petkitshop.com values the time visitors take on the website, and the reality that people are reading this article suggests that they have as that one discovered thus far. All animals deserve the best so they set up a location where they could offer people all the best pet goods they could find. As though pet owners may find carefully chosen, high-quality products here, enjoy a hassle-free purchase.

Specifications as per Petkitshop Reviews

Website Type: The site provides food and bags for pets.

Website: service@petkitshop.com

E-mail Id: https://www.petkitshop.com/

Phone Number: +86 15770687104

Contact Address: A114, Dongze Building, No. 24, East Tsinghua Road, Qinghu Community, Longhua Street, Longhua District, Shenzhen

Cost of product: USD

Shipping Policies: 2 to 4 Business days

Return Policy: Within 30 days, customers have the option to return merchandise.

Payment Options: JCB, Discover, Visa, PayPal, MasterCard, American Express etc.

Pro

It provides customers with all of the valid and easily accessible policies.

Huge discounts on products.

Cons

Owner details are hidden on the website

No social media links.

Petkitshop Reviews

The Petkitshop does not have positive reviews about the products, and the site’s popularity is very low. Only you tube reviews found. So, we suggest to research properly. Be cautious before placing orders in a pet shop. Get Your Money Back From PayPal If Scammed.

Conclusion

The article concluded by providing the appropriate information about the petkitshop. The website trust score is not good and no more reviews found online. So we suggest to investigate more before investing. Click on this link to learn Everything You Should Know About Credit Card Scams.

