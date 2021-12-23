Is Phoenix Cartz Legit (Dec 2021) Get Reliable Reviews!

Is Phoenix Cartz Legit? A site offers the latest trending men’s garments at an alluring rebate rate, but before buying, check the legitimacy from the article.

Are you facing difficulties seeking trending men’s garments online shops? If you recently searched over the internet men’s online retail shops, then you may find the Phoenix Cartz seller.

Did you check their collection? Are you impressed with their clothes catalog? If so, did you check its reliability yet? If not, then consider reading the below write-up to know the authentic information about it. The site is approaching major countries buyers like The United States. But, without checking whether ‘Is Phoenix Cartz Legit’ or not, buying is not recommended.

How reliable is the Phoenix Cartz site?

This section will let you know the legitimacy of the Phoenix Cartz website. So, checking this section would be helpful for you-

Address Verification: The address has no mistakes, but it does not like an industry location.

Domain ID: The ID displays the name- PHOENIXCARTZ.COM.

Age of the Site: The site of this store is 1 month as its foundation data is 12th November 2021.

Plagiarism: Massive amount of piracy content has been detected. Only 4 percent of its total data is original, and the remaining 96 percent comprise similarities.

Community Profile: not available.

Trust-Point: The trust-point is unfavorable- it’s 1/100 according to the premium tool.

Operator Information: Following the details given, phoenixcartz.com manages the business.

Missing Details: Cancellation process.

Skipped Pages: 2 pages are skipped.

Paying Modes: Different methods can be availed.

As we detected several loopholes, we can’t confirm its authenticity. Let’s review more-

What is the Phoenix Cartz site?

The Phoenix Cartz site is engineered for selling men’s garments in the United States. But, Is Phoenix Cartz Legit? All the products are obtainable in the Catalog segment. The products are available at alluring rebate deals. But, we found something fishy that we did not see in the product picture in the Catalog section; we observed the ‘No Image’ label, which is highly suspicious. Moreover, the site claims to sell men’s clothing. However, when we visited the catalog section and clicked on the product to view, we found it got redirected to other sites selling gaming consoles and electronic items. All the suspicious facts lead us to check its policy, which details are given below.

Specifications:

Corporate Address: 15-Saratoga Drive, Worcester, Massachusetts01606

Contact Number: +1(934) 222-7969

Email ID: support@phoenixcartz.com

Delivery: Considering the shipping policy, the time duration for delivery is 5 to 10 days.

Costs: The cost is flat 4.99 USD on every order.

Cancelling System: The system details are missing.

Refund System: 7 days is the time duration; within this period refund is made.

Return Policy: 30 days of return are available.

Replacement Policy: Exchanging facility comes with certain conditions, such as defective or damaged items.

Payment Process: Discover, Visa, Master Card, Amex, etc.

Is Phoenix Cartz Legit : Several loopholes are detected.

What are the benefits?

The site displays the latest collections of men’s wear.

The SSL certificate is authentic.

Global transportation is delivered.

Massive rebates are available on every item.

What are the drawbacks?

It comprises a shallow trust-point.

Absence of reviews and networking media accounts.

It has a fishy redirection on the product page.

Its claim is false as it displays selling men’s garments, but its products include shoes, electronic devices and even gaming consoles.

The maximum amount of content is copied from others.

The cancellation policy is absent.

Consumer’s opinion regarding ‘Is Phoenix Cartz Legit’:

It’s unfortunate that we failed to uncover any remarks on Phoenix Cartz. But, it’s also suspicious that the site doesn’t possess any comments on the internet and different mediums. Moreover, its connection with social networks is completely nil.

Nowadays, having a social network profile helps build authority; but it seems like Phoenix Cartz did not take any action to create the account on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc. media. Since there are multiple aspects that seem to be fishy, people may find legit retailers to buy men’s clothing . Also, read the methods to get a refund on credit card scams.

Final Verdict:

Is Phoenix Cartz Legit? No, we detected multiple suspicious factors, like no reviews, shallot trust-point, no connectivity on networking media, unusual redirection etc. So, it can be suspicious; avoiding the site might be better. Also, check the process to refunds on PayPal scams. Did you get your answer via this blog? Please let us know below.