Is Pineapplz Scam {June} Read Customer Reviews Here!

Through the Is Pineapplz Scam post, you will be aware of the legitimacy, products, pros and cons.

Are you looking to buy some useful products required in your daily life? If so, Pineapplz.com is the perfect place to find the object you need. Besides the people of the United States, residents of other countries also show their interest in online shopping.

Pineapplz presents amazing products at a low cost. You can order them from the comfort of your home. Apart from this, the availability of products, website legitimacy, and pros and cons will guide you on Is Pineapplz Scam.

Legitimacy:

Pineapplz.com Creation: 16th October 2013 at 10:15:11

Pineapplz.com Expiry: 16th October 2022 at 10:15:11

Pineapplz.com Age : 8 years 7 Months 17 Days

Trust Index: Pineapplz.com got a Trust Index of 40%

Place of Origin: No information regarding place of origin is available.

Connection Security: Pineapplz.com uses an HTTPS protocol for security purposes

Status of Blacklisting: Pineapplz.com is not blacklisted.

Contact Person: Unspecified at Pineapplz.com

Social Relation: Pineapplz.com is not available on social media platforms

Owner’s details: Not available on Pineapplz.com

Brief of Pineapplz

Pineapplz.com is an online shop that offers various products. Its products range from a pen to fashionable clothes. With the help of this online shop by reading Pineapplz Reviews, you can fulfil all your needs. If you are interested in buying a unique collection of products, this website is for you. Some of the items available on the website have been mentioned below:

Cartoon Pattern Magnetic Buckle Colour Page Notebook Sticker Tape Cute Cartoon Notebook Gift Box Set. Occident and The US Rhinestones. Korean Cute Transparent Pencil Case Cute Carbon Planet Exploration Side Sliding Pen Metal A5Multifunctional Office Writing Board Fashion Children Clothing Summer Print New Fashion Boy Short sleeved Fashion Pullover Two-piece Casual Wear Cute

You must verify on Is Pineapplz Scam first as online fraud is common almost everywhere. Although online shopping has made our daily life convenient, it also sometimes jeopardises us. Therefore, besides looking for the products, you should be aware of the website’s legitimacy so that you can know whether the website provides genuine services. By going through the reviews, you will be familiar with the website’s legitimacy.

Features

Buy products used in kitchen or sports: https://www.pineapplz.com

Email Address: Not available on the website

Social Media Links: Not available

Price: US$ 33.34 to US$ 42.48

Physical Address: Not available on the website

Customer Reviews and Blogs: No customer review is available

Pineapplz Reviews on Tracking : No details found

Terms and Conditions: Mentioned on the website

Privacy Policy: Available on the website

Phone No: Not available

Store Locator: Pineapplz.com does not feature a store locator.

Help and FAQ: Available on Pineapplz.com

Delivery Policy: Unspecified at Pineapplz.com

Shipping Policy: Unspecified at Pineapplz.com

Return Policy: Unspecified at Pineapplz.com

Refund Policy: Unspecified at Pineapplz.com

Newsletters: Not supported by Pineapplz.com

Pros

Pineapplz.com delivers items worldwide

After receiving the order, items are dispatched within 24 hours

Pineapplz.com has a great varieties of products.

Pineapplz.com ensures utmost care while providing the items on time

Cons deciding Is Pineapplz Scam or Legit

No customer review is available on a reliable website

Due to a lack of social media presence, customers cannot find the website easily.

It has a record of delivering items that don’t match the ordered items.

Even some people complain that Google Maps cannot pinpoint the contact address.

Customer Reviews

It is a common task to follow to check the reviews of other customers before buying any product. It makes us aware of the products or the sellers of those products. This website reviews will help you to gather some useful information regarding the website.

The lack of customer reviews has created doubts in the minds of other customers and also questions Is Pineapplz Scam. The lack of presence on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube has also created difficulty for customers. Be Aware of Credit Card Scams while buying any item from Pineapplz.com.

Conclusion

The lack of proper information regarding the website has created difficult to rely on this website to buy any item. Therefore, it is not recommended to any user to use this website. However, it is too old. But because of the average Trust Rank, no proper reviews, no social media connection, the website turns out to be more suspicious and answers Is Pineapplz Scam. We also recommend to check details on Paypal scam to protect yourself from any scams.

