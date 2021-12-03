Is Pixicade Legit (Dec 2021) Check Authentic Reviews!

The article will guide you about a website offering a unique and innovative product for your child and will answer your queries about Is Pixicade Legit or not

Do you want to increase the creativity of your child? At present, all the youngsters are fond of video gaming. Whether in the United States, Canada, Australia or Netherlands, these games are popular everywhere. Now imagine what if you can use this same medium to make your child more creative while playing?

Yes, you heard it right. The Pixicade offers you such an opportunity where your children can benefit from playing video games but Is Pixicade Legit for your children?

How Far Is the Website Legit?

The child’s safety is the first priority for every parent. So, we should double-check the legitimacy of any online store before buying kids’ products from there. The following data will reflect the true nature of Pixicade.

Registration Details: 18-02-2020

Age of the Domain: Nearly two years

How to Contact: the website provides customer care through email and phone

Address Information: There is no address mentioned on the site

Details of the Owner: It seems that the website is owned by a company named BitOGenius

Trust Index: The site holds a trust score of 60%

Trust index rank is 4815

Policies: The policy details are not all clear

Amount of Plagiarism: The amount of duplicate content is insignificant

Payment Modes: Variable payment modes are present on the site

Social Activity: The website is present on Facebook and Instagram

The attributes of the website certify it to be a legit e-commerce portal.

Overview

The pixicade.com sells a single product. It is an innovative device that can turn your child’s imagination into a video game. And it is so easy to use. After imagining a video game, your child has to draw it and take a snap of it. As per the answer of Is Pixicade Legit, the device will turn it into a playable game.

The device is available in two different formats, and their prices are pretty reasonable. But the website is only active in the USA.

Detailed Specifications

Get Your Hands on the device Here: https://www.pixicade.com

Address: No address is provided on the site

Phone Number: 1-800-399-5065

Email Address: Pixicade@CustomerStatus.com

Working Days: The office is open from Monday to Friday

Working Hours: The working hours of the office span from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

Shipping Policy: It has only a single method of shipping which is the standard method

Pixicade Reviews : The product of the website holds mixed reviews

Charges for Shipping: $4.99 is charged as shipping fees

International Orders: The site only delivers in the USA

Return Terms: The site offers 30 days as the return period

Return Fees: Nothing is mentioned in this regard

Cancellation Policy: No information is found

Exchange Terms: No details are given in this matter

Available Payment Options: Payments can be made through various modes

Refund Details: The refund amount will exclude processing and handling fees which mean a 100% refund is not offered

Social Media: The website has official pages on Facebook and Instagram

Are the Pros Enough to Answer Is Pixicade Legit?

Reasonable price is offered

30 days return policy is available

Various payment methods are present

The brand is popular on social media

Summary of Advantages

Policy details are not mentioned properly

Mixed reviews are seen on the internet

100% refund is not possible

What to Check for In the Customers’ Reviews?

The website has been in the market for nearly two years, and in this time, it has acquired several reviews from its customers. The nature of these reviews is mixed. However, the official website only shows a few positive reviews, which express the buyers’ satisfaction.

After digging further about Is Pixicade Legit, we found on Amazon that some people have expressed their grievances regarding the quality of the product. So, it will be helpful to know Methods To Get Money Back On Credit Card.

These mixed reviews continue on Facebook as well. But both platform gives an above 4-star rating based on the number of positive reviews. Visit here if you want to find out more about Pixicade .

Final Verdict

Clearly, the website is missing some mandatory information. But after analyzing all the related facts, we can conclude that the answer of Is Pixicade Legit is Yes. Yet, you can learn about how to Get Your Money-Back From Scammers to be on the safe side. If you have visited the site already, kindly share your experience in the comments.