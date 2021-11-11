Is Ponsum Legit (Nov 2021) Read Website Reviews Here!

The article on Is Ponsum Legit or not will help the interested customers know the legitimacy of this website. For more details on this website, read now.

Nowadays, online shopping sites look alluring as they offer huge discounts on their products to attract new buyers.

Are you doubtful about a similar website that is offering unrealistic discounts? Do you want to learn more about the authenticity of the website? If yes, keep reading because this write-up will consist of all the details regarding one such shopping site, which is Ponsum.com. Here we will solve all the queries for the United States citizens as there most keen to know Is Ponsum Legit or not.

Is Ponsum.com legit or not?

Domain Age- The Website domain age is quite recent, which is 21/08/21

Trust score – The trust score for this website is 1%, which is too low.

Alexa rank- Alexa rank for this website is not mentioned yet.

Plagiarism content- The content and pictures on this website are copied.

Policies- Few of the website policies are not elaborated properly.

Address’s originality- The address provided on the website is misleading as it leads to a residential address.

Social media Icons $ connection- The website has no social media connection, and no social media icons are available.

Ponsum Reviews – The online portal has got no customer reviews mentioned within it or for it.

Owner’s Information- No owner’s details are present on this site.

Unrealistic Discounts- A Blackfriday 70% off sale is going on for now, which is quite unbelievable.

There is no doubt that this website is completely untrustworthy and quite suspicious based on the above legitimacy checkpoints; it seems so.

What is Ponsum.com?

Possum is simply an online shopping store that looks quite authentic at first glance. All sites which look good to be true may not be legit ones. Hence the buyers are interested to know Is Ponsum Legit or not before purchasing from this site. Let’s find out the product category list available on this website. The lists of the products which are available on this site are as follows:-

Kitchen and dining accessories

Electronics products

Household appliances

Headphones and many more.

Specifications on Micuty.com:-

Domain name- This domain was registered on 21/089/21.

URL- The URL link for the website is https://www.ponsum.com .

The category- The site consists of different categories of products such as Kitchen Appliances, Household items, etc.

Email- The email id provided is support@ponsum.com.

Address- The address stated is 9020 W Chicago Rd, Allen, Michigan, 49227, United States.

Contact no- No contact number is mentioned on the website.

Payment Modes- The article on Is Ponsum Legit will also provide readers with the details regarding the payment methods. The payment modes available on this site are PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover.

Return Policy- A 30-day return policy is stated after receiving the product.

Refund Policy- No details regarding a refund are mentioned.

Exchange Policy- For exchange orders need to be returned within 30days.

Shipping Policy- Orders will be shipped within 1 to 3 working days.

Delivery Policy- Orders will reach the customers in 7 to12 days.

Social Media Presence- The website gas got no social media account which denotes its poor social media presence.

The readers can get better clarity on the Ponsum Reviews through the positive and negative sides of the website.

Positive sides of Ponsum.com

The positive points of this website are:-

The site has a wide range of products under one online shopping store, making customers shopping quicker and hassle-free.

The site is offering all of its products at almost half of its original price. The website is presently offering a huge 70% sale.

Negative sides of Ponsum.com

The negative points for this website are as follows:-

The website has got no contact number provided on it.

The Contact Address present on this website is misleading, which leads to a residential area after searching on the map.

Customer Reviews on Is Ponsum Legit

After going through all the details found for this website, the site is quite doubtful. So let’s check the customer feedbacks to fetch more clarity on the site. The customer reviews for this website seem to be missing, as found in research.

After going through all the details found for this website, the site is quite doubtful. So let's check the customer feedbacks to fetch more clarity on the site. The customer reviews for this website seem to be missing, as found in research.

Hence it stands as a drawback for this website which confirms our suspiciousness for the site. Therefore the buyers are recommended to avoid shopping from this site, or the interested buyers can also make their effort to research the website before purchasing from it.

The Final Statement

After going through this article on Is Ponsum Legit or not, the interested buyers can solve all their queries relating to the Possum website. The buyers can purchase Home Appliances, Kitchen & dining Accessories, and many more items from this site.