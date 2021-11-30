Is Pridesuper Legit (Nov 2021) Read Authentic Reviews!

The blog below will help you understand a site- Pridesuper, that sells footwear- Is Pridesuper Legit or not as well as the reviews, policies, and much more.

Purchasing products such as shoes from any digital shop is challenging. In that case, you can’t touch and judge how comfortable the shoes are. You only have to rely on the site’s description. However, this particular worry doesn’t fit while you buy any branded website. However, if it’s new and unknown to you, you need some factors to judge both the site and product.

Pridesuper is one of the latest shoe seller sites in the United States. Howsoever, Is Pridesuper Legit? Is it your first time using this site?- well, if so, you better check the below information.

Reviewing the authenticity of Pridesuper:

This segment holds some critical data that help you to make a judgment about this site-

According to the site’s ‘About Us’ section, the site emerged in the year 2008. However, checking its internal data with a premium tool, the domain age appeared to be below 2 months; its creation year is 2021, October 26.

Pridesuper is newly crafted and has a shallow rank on Trust-Index.

It has a very low rank on Alexa.

There are no Pridesuper Reviews .

The server is registered on Goddady.com LLC, as pridesuper.com.

No skipped pages and broken links have been found so far.

Location validity check remains incomplete as there is no information about their location.

Only 16 percent of the entire content details are unique.

The holder of this website is hidden.

There is no authentic link with Pridesuper with community platforms.

Reviewing the data, we noticed it’s the latest e-shop that doesn’t hold much authenticity.

What is Pridesuper?

It’s a retail shopping destination that deals with a variety of footwear collections for men, women, boys, and girls in the United States. With the high graphical presentation, it seems reputable; however, Is Pridesuper Legit? Well, it has simple navigation by which viewers will find no hassle to find their needs. Here, you get a distinct section for Men, Women, and Youth shoes, which is further divided into subsections.

You can also know which product is best-seller by checking the Best Seller option; similarly, from the DIY and Gift section, you get the product idea. Now a heavy 50% discount is offered on every item. Additionally, you get additional ‘OFF’ if you buy bulk.

Specifications:

Website Link: https://www.pride s uper.com

Feedback: As of now, the Pridesuper Reviews are not present.

Contact Number: Unavailable; plus, no direct messaging feature is there.

Email Address: service@pridesuper.com

Location Details: The website holder didn’t provide any details of their location.

Transportation Charges: Free transportation is only available for over 69 USD shopping; there are standard and express shipping modes that cost 6.99 & 10.99 USD.

Shipping Timing: The timing varies from 9 to 20 business days. It mainly depends on the mode of the shipping.

Cancellation Methods: It is available for only 24 hours.

Return Availability: Return availability period is 30 days.

Is Pridesuper Legit : Several dubious factors are present.

Refund Duration: Within around 1 week, the refund is completed.

Exchange Duration: Available if the stock is present. But the duration is not mentioned.

Means of Payment: PayPal, Visa, MasterCard.

Benefits:

Huge designer footwear collections are being showcased.

Discounts are available.

Free transportation is available.

Various payment means are available.

It holds a legit SSL certificate.

Disadvantages:

Address information, owner details are missing.

Shallow rank on Trust-Index.

Remarks and social-media marketing are absent.

More than 80 percent of plagiarism is detected.

Low-rank score on Alexa.

Is Pridesuper Legit- Reviewing the consumer’s remarks:

To date, Pridesuper holds no comments or consumer reviews on its site. Additionally, we couldn’t find a legit link with the community platforms and Pridesuper. No account has been registered on Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook.

Again we checked on the internet; unfortunately, we did not notice any user’s remarks but found some articles indicating the site holds low authenticity. So, buying different types of footwear from any old and highly credible sites would be better for you. Also, know some tricks to get back the money on PayPal scams.

Final Verdict:

Is Pridesuper Legit? It's too new and holds little credibility. Moreover, the address details, owner details are completely unknown. Plus, no marketing on social media lessens the site's authenticity. So, you better check the portal first after that you can buy products. Is the blog useful? Please place your opinion below.