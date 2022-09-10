Auto DraftIs Prohot Scam or Legit (Sep) Read The Website Reviews!

The article “Is Prohot Scam or Legit” will help you to determine the legitimacy of the website that claims to sell Cemara, TV and other home items.

Are you looking for a 4k tv? Then you are at the right place. In. In today’s article, we will check the legitimacy of the website that also sells tv on their website.

The website’s name is Prohot shop, which is in the United States. The issue with this website is that it links to the same kinds of websites that are scam websites, even though they are selling a lot more products on the waste. Therefore, we must investigate every aspect of this website to determine whether it is legitimate.

Is Prohot a Trustworthy website?

When making purchases from online retailers, we must exercise caution. Because the website has many online scams available. Before purchasing from any unidentified website, we have checked out the website.

Portal Age: The age of this portal is unknown. Hence it’s not available on any website.

Trust Score: The website’s Trust score is 1%, a very low trust index.

Alexa Rank : The Alexa rank of this website is 6671197, which indicates that this website is not popular.

Social Media Links: The social media links are available, but they are not working and no Prohot Reviews are available.

Customer Reviews: No Customer Reviews are available on the website.

Owner Detail: This detail about the owner is not accessible on Prohot.

Delivery Policy: 5 to 10 Business Days

Shipping Policy: Shipping is Free on all Orders.

Refund Policy: No data is available

Return Policy: In 30 Working Days

Exchange Policy: No data is available

Office Address: The address available on the website is not correct.

Content Quality: The content on the website appears to have been plagiarised from other swindling websites.

About Prohot.shop

It is an online storefront that makes a claim to sell a variety of electrical goods. They provide various home renovation products, including kitchen appliances, Sony cameras, and Samsung TVs. They assert that they market high-quality products. They sell their goods worldwide, and shipping is free for orders within the UK. Many people are working hard to provide top-notch services. On their website, Theta has provided the necessary contact information.

The Following are the Specification of Prohot Shop.

Website Link- https://prohot.shop/

Date of Domain Creation – It is Unknown.

Date of Domain Expiration – It is Unknown.

Products -They are selling TV cameras and many items

Company address – 116 Mile End Rd, Stepney Green, London E1 4UN, United Kingdom

Index Rank – The index rank of this website is not available on Scam Detector.

Contact number- +44 7436788902

Social Media Connection – Yes, there are social media connections available.

Email Address – contact@hotbav.shop

Newsletter – It is Available.

User Interface – The website’s user interface is already used by many websites.

Payment Methods – MasterCard, Visa, PayPal, American Express

What are the Benefits of Buying from a Prohot Shop?

The Prohot website is HTTPs secured.

They are selling a wide range of TV, Camera and home items.

All major information about the website is accessible.

The social media links are available on the website.

What are the Drawbacks of Buying from a Prohot Shop?

The information regarding the owner is missing.

The products on the website are very pricey.

They are not giving any discount on the website.

The trust score is very low.

Customer’s Prohot Reviews

Customer reviews are essential for any website, but unfortunately, none are currently available on the website or other platforms. Online shoppers need to do more research to check legitimacy of the website. Many websites are made to deceive people online and hence all need to Learn more about How to Get a PayPal Refund.

Conclusions

Our search revealed that it is an online platform that offers the sale of a range of electrical products. Along with kitchen appliances, Sony cameras, and Samsung TVs, they provide a range of products for home improvement. Unfortunately, this website has a lot of problems, hence we can’t verdict on “Is Prohot Scam or Legit or not. Click here to learn Everything you need to know about Credit Card Scams.

Have you bought anything from Prohot? If yes, then please share your experience in the comment section.