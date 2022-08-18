Is Pskstore Scam or Legit {August 2022} Checkout Here!

In this post on Is Pskstore Scam or Legit, we have informed our readers about the legitimacy of this website.

Do you get bored with wearing the same clothes and shoes all the time? An online store sells shoes, sunglasses, bags, and fancy trendy T-shirts. People from the United States are talking about this site, and searching for its legitimacy. Today’s post will share reviews on this website and answer your all queries like, is this site legitimate, or is this website good to rely on? This post on Is Pskstore Scam or Legit includes all such details. So kindly go through with this write-up and make your decision wisely.

Is this site Legit?

This website is an online shopping store. The biggest con to shopping online mode is that it’s very easy to get scammed by any fraudulent website. And to complain against any fraud website, one must go through lengthy procedures to file complaints, which everyone avoids doing. So be aware and do good research before shopping at any online store will save you from falling into the trap of fraudulent websites.

Pskstore Reviews will give you brief details about this site’s legitimacy, and we will also provide necessary details. However, we request you read the details mentioned below before shopping.

Website Registration: This site was registered on July 07, 2022. This site is just one month old.

Registrar: Pskstore is registered through domain name of NameSilo, LLC.

Trust Factor: the trust index of the Pskstore site is just 1% which is very poor, and one should not place their order from this site. This site seems fraudulent to us.

Buyer’s Review: As per Is Pskstore Scam or Legit , feedback and the comment section are empty. Users didn’t share their reviews over here.

Social accounts: This site is missing from social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Expire On: This site will expire on July 26, 2023

Customers Policies: They have mentioned the website’s policies in the layout section to get users’ trust.

Misplaced Information: Location, and address, are given in the section, but the contact number is not given.

Data security: https link provides users’ data security, but that doesn’t mean it protects our vital information on this website. It does not provide complete assurance.

Brief as per Is Pskstore Scam or Legit

Pskstore displays various items related to our day-to-day life. They have trendy fancy t-shirts, sunglasses, many options for shoes, and many more items. The audience is drawn to this website because all of the products are discounted. Let us show you some of the products they sell in the following sections.

Nike Air force

Ray-Ban sunglasses

Women Tshirts

40 pairs of Ankle shocks

Men T-shirts

Features of Pskstore Shop

Buy Nike Air Force shoes .

https://www.pskstore.com/

EmailAddress: SALES@FAMILYCUSTOMER.COM.

Company’s Address: 320 W Kimberly Rd, Davenport, Ia 52806, USA.

Phone number: the phone number is not mentioned in the layout.

As per Is Pskstore Scam or Legit . This site does not have any company feedback or customer reviews on its collection.

Return Policy: This site offers a thirty days return policy.

Shipping Policy: The order is delivered within 7-9 days. They provide free shipping for orders over $35.

Payment mode: Master Card, Visa, American, Debi card.

Positive Highlights

This website gives a discount on every product.

Free shipping is available for over $35, which is good.

Negative Highlights

The website domain is recent, which is not trustworthy

The phone number is not mentioned on the site.

Pskstore Reviews

This site offers a discount on many products. Reviews from customers are missing, and no other company has shown interest in reviewing this site. On the official website, they displayed their product items in a manner. Sneakers have a separate section, and sunglasses also have a separate section. One section is also given as best seller products.

This site also provides a massive discount. For example, Nike Air Force’s actual price is $130.00, but they sell this time for just $65.00 and provide a 50% discount on Nike sneakers.

You can also get information on credit card scams by this article

Conclusion

Wrapping up this post on Is Pskstore Scam or Legit, we have mentioned essential details regarding this site. We do not suggest this site to our users as it seems suspicious. The buyers can check details regarding PayPal Scamming in this write-up.

