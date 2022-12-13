Is Purvisa Scam or Legit? {Dec 2022} Read Below

In the article, he will help you estimate Is Purvisa Scam or Legit. Also, find all the stats that can help verify websites’ reality.

Do you like to work out? Are you searching for a Smart Gadget that can break your sweat? The New Era is more based on technology and advanced gadgets. Variable gadgets for variable purposes are available in the market and Stores that can fulfil your desire.

As per the recent search of people from the United States, Purvisa is a website that offers a Smart Gadget called Neck Fan. This gadget can help you break a sweat and use it on multipurpose. To identify the reality, we need to ensure that Is Purvisa Scam or Legit platform to invest.

Details of Purvisa.store to Figure out its legitimacy.

Domain age: Pruvisa. Store is around 2 months older.

Alexa ranking: website obtains a 4906013 Global ranking.

Trust score: Awful trust score of 1%.

Owner information: information about the owner is absent.

Social media: Sadly, we cannot find any social media account on the website or any social platform link with purvisa.store

Shipping Policy: According to the shipping policy of Purvisa.Store. They deliver your product within 7 to 15 business days.

Address Proof: contact address is unavailable, so we cannot identify the company’s location.

Customer reviews: Purvisa Reviews are available on the website but don’t seem authentic and official .

About Purvisa. Store

It is an online portal where you can buy smart gadgets and accessories. One of the best products on the website is Neck Fan, which can be helpful while working out. Some additional products also include Shower Jet spray and Vacuum cleaners. An exciting offer is available on the website with a minimum 41% discount.

Specification

About Domain: Online store that offers Smart Neck Fans and cool gadgets.

Website URL: https://purvisa.store/

Domain release date: 8 October 2022

Domain expiry date: 8 October 2023

To figure out Is Purvisa Scam or Legit place to invest, we need to check a few more essential specifications. These data can directly contradict a website’s reality, whether legit or not.

Email Id: service24h@messages24h.store

Contact number: No contact info is available on the Website Purvisa.store.

Contact address: Purvisa does not share its contact address on the website in the Contact Us section.

Return policy: 30-day return policy is available, but there are some return costs you must pay if you want to return the product, which is $19.

Mode of payment: Paypal MasterCard Maestro Visa American Express

Currency: USD, EUR, GBP, CAD, JPY, MXN, etc.

Pros Help you find: Is Purvisa Scam or Legit

Discounts are available on the products.

Multiple payment modes are available.

Products are available in different currencies in different parts of the world.

Very innovative gadgets are available.

Cons

Contact information is unavailable except the email ID.

Significantly fewer products are available on the website (a total of four products).

Fake reviews are available on the website.

The website contains an abysmal Truss score of one percent.

Owner information is unavailable.

Very new domain and has a very short life expectancy of the website.

Purvisa Reviews

Reviews are not available on any products. No social accounts are available where you can find additional reviews. Few testimonies are available, but that doesn’t seem legit. Click here to understand how to avoid PayPal scams.

Wrapping Up!

Purvisa. Store doesn’t seem legit by looking at the reviews and website stats. Additionally, trust and website age is a negative drawback that makes the website fake. Therefore we do not recommend you invest in this website.

Is Purvisa Scam or Legit: FAQs

Q1 Which is the best product of the Website Purvisa.store?

Smartfancy Neck Fan.

Q2 What is the contact number of the company?

The contact number is not available on the website contact info.

Q3 Where can we register complaints about the product?

You can register your complaint on the email address of the website service24h@messages24h.store.

Q4 How many days it takes to ship the product?

The website says they deliver the product within 7 to 15 days.

Q5 Can we access this website worldwide for product shipment?

The website is accessible worldwide, but there is no guarantee of worldwide shipment.

Q6 Is Purvisa Scam or Legit?

No legit information is available that can help say the website is genuine.

Q7 What payment modes are accessible to Buy products from Purvisa.store?

Visa, MasterCard, Paypal, etc.