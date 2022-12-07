Is Radwish Scam or Legit {Dec 2022} Honest Reviews!

If you want to know whether it Is Radwish Scam or Legit, consider the article and figure out every fact of the portal.

Do you want to buy many products in one portal? Are you looking for miscellaneous category products at online shopping sites? Then explore Radwish.com, a portal that deals in various products that will save your time.

This portal has been registered in the United States, but the nation’s shoppers want to know Is Radwish Scam or Legit. Therefore, we must examine its crucial points to check its authenticity and avoid fraud.

Is Radwish.com certified portal?

The portal was created on 6/04/2018.

The portal will end on – 06/04/2023.

Trust score- The portal has an outstanding trust count of 86%.

Social media Presence- The site’s logos are absent, but its web page is on Facebook.

Essential policies- Buyers can go through all the beneficial strategies.

Place on Alexa – 785530

Trust index- IT has an excellent trust index that is 76.5%.

The threat, Phishing and Malware Score- Not found.

Customers feedback- We tracked most of the positive Radwish Reviews from online shoppers.

Safety of client data- We found a valid SSL certificate.

Proprietor detail: To show a good presence, it needs to add the name of its proprietor.

What is Radwish.com?

Radwish is a Brand owned by Max triumph LLC. It was founded in 2017. Radwish.com is an online selling platform that offers miscellaneous products on one digital platform. It provides -automobile accessories, kids’ toys, kid’s other accessories, outdoor collections, personalized jewellery, accessories, gadgets and so on.

The portal is unique; instead of offering a vast collection of products, it especially curates a few special pieces of the product that can attract shoppers.

Specification of Radwish.com-

Is Radwish Scam or Legit- consider its vital facts-

The URL of the portal is- https://radwish.com/

Official e-mail address- radwishstore@gmail.com or sales@radwish.com .

Telephone number- Buyers can call on toll-free number + 1(833) 9595950

Official address- Radwish, 347 Fifth Avenue Suite 1402742, New York, United States, 10016,

Transportation period- It takes 3 to 5 days to deliver your parcel.

Return Policy- 30-day payback guarantee is stated.

Refund Policy- Refund will deposit in your account within 30 business days.

Return delivery charges- You will be responsible for paying for your shipping costs

Modes of payment: – Apple Pay, JCB, Discover, PayPal, Visa etc.

To verify Is Radwish Scam or Legit stay with its advantages and disadvantages-

Advantages of the portal-

You can buy several essential products at one portal.

The payment mode offered by it comes with a money-back guarantee.

All crucial policies are stated on the portal by individual pages.

The portal was more than a year ago.

Its trust count is outstanding.

The portal is going to be promoted on social media.

It also secured a place on Alexa.

A valid toll-free number is present.

We found its physical location.

Disadvantages of the portal-

Name of its owner is missing.

By the DNS filter in the last few days portal has been reported as a threat.

Focused on Radwish Reviews –

On social media, we found its many followers. However, on the official platform of the portal, we found positive feedback from client’s peoples are happy with its services and products. Its kids’ toys are gaining popularity and are safe for kids. Its gadgets are easy to use and unique in design. Know about – Get a Full-Refund on PayPal Scam before investing a single penny.

The Final Verdict-

We found an excellent trust score and positive comments from its users. Still, we need to find missing detail to avoid any scams. Read on How to Get a Full Refund on Credit Card If Scammed!

Is Radwish Scam or Legit-FAQs-

Q1. How much does the portal charge for order shipping?

Ans. The actual shipping cost should be mentioned.

Q2. Is it offers international shipping?

Ans. Yes, it offers worldwide shipping.

Q3. Is it offers a money-back guarantee on its payment options?

Ans. Yes, all the modes stated by it come with a money-back guarantee.

Q4. Are the stores offer a tracking number with your order?

Ans. If you are shipping an item over $ 15, consider using a trackable shipping service.

Q5. What is its exchange policy?

Ans. Only defective products consider for replacement.

Q6. Is Radwish Scam or Legit an authentic shopping portal?

Ans. We are still studying the website to determine its legitimacy.

Q7. Which product is categorized as non-returnable items?

Ans. Only regular priced items may be refunded; unfortunately, sale items cannot be refunded.