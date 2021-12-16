Is Rainbows Pottery Legit {Dec} Read The Full Review!

With this article, you will be better informed about Is Rainbows Pottery legit. Check out and know whether it is trustable.

Do you love pottery? Are you looking for the best store to get the highest-quality and unique art on the market? Well, if you are a true fan of pottery, you must have heard about Rainbows Pottery. It is one of the best and famous art stores Worldwide that help you bring the best art to your home.

When you check this store, indeed, you will fall in love with it since it has a unique collection that encourages you to shop. But Is Rainbows Pottery legit?

Is Rainbow Pottery a legit eCommerce store?

Christmas Eve has started; thus, thousands of online stores are built Worldwide to earn massive profits. In such a big rush, choosing the best site for shopping becomes difficult. Since every website you visit looks amazing and easy to trust.

However, being a potential buyer, you will need to be smart and identify the right website that won’t trouble your money. So, here we have bought the important aspects about Rainbows studio, so one can easily check whether it is safe or not.

The domain age of the rainbow store is five years old, which means it was created on 7-02-2016.

We found bad Rainbows Pottery Reviews on social media while the official website has no reviews.

The owner details are missing on the about us page.

The store mentioned its physical address and contact details.

The Rainbow studio site is linked with various social media pages such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. And all pages are active and working.

The site’s Alexa Rank is lower as #5,189,797

The domain will expire in 2022, which means three months left.

It has an 86% trust score.

What is Rainbows Pottery Studio?

Rainbows Pottery studio is an amazing online store for shopping for pottery and various art products at a high price. However, people want to know Is Rainbows Pottery legit or a scam with such a deal.

On the official website, you will find this site is trustable as it has the best collection of art pieces such as mugs, décor items, and more. Despite this, they offer an easy payment option, i.e. Gpay.

Specifications of Rainbows Pottery Studio

Official website URL- https://www.rainbowspottery.com/

Customer support mail- rainbowspottery@gmail.com

Type of Website- E-commerce

Payment options- GPay

Social Media Presence- Yes. Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Physical Address- Rainbow Pottery Studio 15R Charles Street, Boston, Massachusetts 02114.

Business Hours- Monday-Sunday (9 AM-11 PM)

Contact Number- +617-306-6131

Shipping & Refund policy- Not mentioned

Reservation- Clients are asked to cancel or reschedule their products 2 days before the start of the appointment.

Pros that ensure Is Rainbows Pottery Legit

Get an amazing and unique collection of pottery

Made of high-quality material

Custom pottery paints

Best décor collection

Cons of Rainbows Studio

Expensive products

Poor customers support

Owner details are missing

Rude team members

Products may not be shipped

Unprofessional company

Bad Reviews

How to get a Rainbow Studio gift card?

Here’s how you can buy them:

Visit the official website and tap on the Gift card.

Next, choose the number of gift cards you want to buy

Then enter your name and email to whom you want to send this card.

However, if you want to send it yourself, check I want to send this box.

Then click send instantly.

Rainbows Pottery Reviews

To come up with a final decision whether one should shop from this store or not, we have checked the customer’s reviews and found it has a really bad score. While checking its official social media pages, we have found none of their customers is satisfied with their products and services. Everyone claims that they have bad communication skills, even though they do not know how to speak.

The store owner is very rude, and he just makes excuses for late delivery again and again. Besides, the official website has no reviews that raise a question on its legitimacy. Moreover, some of the buyers have not received their products yet. Thus, the answer for Is Rainbows Pottery legit is suspicious.

The Bottom Line

So, after reading all the facts and its official website we can say that the site is suspicious, as none of its customers is happy with them. Everyone calls it a scam and says not to shop from this store.

What’s your opinion about this website? Does it seem good for shopping? We hope you have found the right suggestion on Is Rainbows Pottery legit. If you still have any doubt, write to us.