Is Raywinds Scam {July 2022} Read Honest Review Here!

This post on Is Raywinds Scam gives you the brief reality of online shopping websites and will update you about the legitimacy of this site.

Do you want products for your bathroom or any fancy material to make you feel classy? Do you know about the Raywinds online store shop? If you haven’t shopped it from this website, you’ll get to know about it here; people of the United States are well aware of this website. However, before you shop anything from this site, let us inform you: Is Raywinds Scam or not? Is this a helpful site for buyers?

Kindly read our post to get all the updates regarding the website.

Is this site legit?

People of today’s generation love online shopping as it is easier to sit on a chair and order from a mobile by simply going to a site and placing an order for whatever we want. People love this online shopping mode as it saves customers precious time. However, the cone of online shopping is customers sometimes face trouble on a site and are trapped in a scam. Raywinds shop is trustworthy or risky; how will you know this site is safe for buyers?

Raywinds Reviews will guide our users to know if the website is fake or genuine. In this post, we will inform the legit details to our readers. So kindly read the details below and judge the accuracy and honesty of this online store.

Website Registration : May 17, 2022, is the Raywinds registration date. This site was registered two months ago.

Registrar: Raywinds shop is registered through 123-Reg Limited.

Trust Factor: Raywinds site has a trust factor of two percent. This shop is untrustworthy, and one should not order from this site.

Buyer’s Review : As per Is Raywinds Scam , feedback on their collections post is absent, and the comment section is all empty.

Social accounts : It is missing from all social media platforms. There are no social media accounts relevant to this site.

Customers Policies : Mentioned website’s policies in the relevant section, giving users a trustworthy look.

Misplaced Information : Location, address, and email are mentioned on a layout, but details of the website’s owner and phone number are missing.

Data security: Even though it has enabled the usage of HTTPS, it does not guarantee complete security. Therefore please be cautious when transferring data.

Brief as per Is Raywinds Spam



Raywinds is a web-based store. They promise to sell a variety of things on their website. The price of website items is excessively low compared to their actual cost. Discounts on such low-cost products are also available, raising suspicions. On their official website, they display the following products:

Bathroom mirror

Bath towel

Boots

Led light

Features Of Raywinds Site

Buy a bathroom mirror from https://www.raywinds.com/

Email Address : support@raywinds.com

Company’s Address info : 270 Columbus Ave, New York, 10023, United States.

Phone number : +1 929-508-0295

As per Is Raywinds Scam , this shite does not have relevant customer reviews and no feedback from any company.

Return Policy : This site offers a thirty days return policy.

Shipping Policy : The order is delivered within 4 to 5 days for pick-up.

Payment mode : Master Card, Visa, Debit card.

Positive Highlights

Email address, phone number, and company address details are available.

They don’t charge Tax

Customer support 24/7.

Negative Highlights

The details of the owner’s name are anonymous.

The feedback section is not available on the official site.

Absence of Social media accounts

Raywinds Reviews

There are no reviews anywhere on this website. There are no reviews for the type of collection available on the site. There is no social media page, implying that the website is unavailable on social media networks. We couldn’t uncover the website owner’s name because it is anonymous. This site displayed the phone number, email address, address details, and location on the layout page.

The Alexa ranking for this website is low. We do not recommend anyone to shop from Raywinds’ website because it appears questionable. This write-up will also give information on credit card scams.

Final verdict

Summing up this post on Is raywinds Scam, this website was only registered two and a half months ago. The trust quotient is poor. As a result, we do not recommend this website. Consumers can also check information about PayPal scamming here. Please check this link to get to know more about the site

Was this post helpful to you? Please do let us know in the comment section.