Is Reborn Baby Stores Legit (Nov 2021) Read Reviews!
Are you searching for the perfect doll for your little ones? Do you want to see the wonders in their eyes after seeing a human-like doll? Then do not turn the page. There can be nothing more special than seeing a baby smile with immense joy.
Adhering to this idea, reborn baby stores supply lifelike baby dolls in different countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom. This article will tell you Is Reborn Baby Stores Legit and are the dolls safe for your baby?
Legitimacy Checkpoints
The following data are vital to understanding the nature of any online shopping portal. These will tell us how far the dolls of this store are reliable.
- Domain Age: 4 months
- Contact Details: The website provides both phone number and email address
- Owners’ Data: No data is available
- Payment Options: Credit card payments are accepted
- Address Authenticity: The address only partially matches on the Google Map
- Registration Details: 10-08-2021
- Clarity of Policies: Policy details lack clarity
- Trust Score: 1%
- Reviews: Mixed Reborn Baby Stores Reviews are found
- Duplicity Details: A massive amount of duplicate content is seen on the site
- Social Media: The website has an official page on Facebook
In addition to these data, the domain link is also linked with more than one country, which is a primary feature of fraudulent sites. Hence the website cannot be legit.
About Reborn Baby Store
Reborn Baby Store is an online store selling baby dolls that look like real-life humans. Its official page declares that the company was established in 2015. Apart from a variety of dolls, their product line also includes accessories for the baby doll.
While searching for Is Reborn baby Stores Legit or not, we learned that the site uses only eco-friendly material to make their dolls. However, the prices here are a bit too high.
Website Specifications
- Get Your Baby Doll from Here: https://www.rebornbabystores.com
- Email Address: service@rebornbabystores.com
- Contact Number: 9106843598
- Registered Address: Zhongzhi Times Square, Longhua Street, Longhua District, Shenzhen
- Working Days: The office is open from Monday to Friday
- Working Hours: The operations are on from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm
- Shipping Methods: Standard and Expedited Methods are used for shipping
- Shipping Charges: Variable charges are applied as per shipping address and shipping method
- Modes of Payment: Only credit cards like VISA, MasterCards are accepted for payments
- Delivery Range: The site delivers worldwide
- Reborn Baby Stores Reviews: There are mixed reviews from the customers
- Return Conditions: Contrary information are found
- Return Period: Return requests are to be made within 30 days
- Cost of Return: Return shipping fees are on customers until unless the received product is a defective one
- Exchange Requests: Though the exchange is allowed, the policy details are not clear
- Refund Details: Refunds are processed within 48 hours
- Cancellation Policy: Nothing is mentioned in this regard
- Social Accounts: The e-commerce portal owns an official Facebook Page
List of Pros
- Worldwide delivery is provided
- Eco-friendly materials are used
- Product descriptions are given in details
Is Reborn Baby Stores Legit with the cons?
- Policy details are not clear
- Mixed reviews are seen about the site
- The brand is not popular
- A singular mode of payment is available
- Free return is only possible for defective items
- Products are expensive here
What are the Customers’ Saying About This Site?
Customers’ opinion helps others customers to understand the nature of any online shopping portal. During our research, we saw that the official website of Reborn Baby Stores has several reviews from various customers. All of them have rated 5-stars for the dolls.
But we cannot only depend on the reviews shown on the official site to answer Is Reborn Baby Stores Legit or not because the reviews on the Facebook page show the site as a scam. Here you can know more about this baby store.
Someone has directly called it a scam on social media, and another person said that the purchased doll is very poor in quality and the site has overcharged for it. That is why you should know how to Get money refund on credit card.
Verdict
After analyzing the facts, there is no doubt that the website is a scandalous one, and anyone should avoid it as the answer to Is Reborn Baby Store Legit is now revealed. Moreover, you must learn Easy and Simple methods of refund from PayPal. If you have any thoughts, kindly mention them in the comments below.