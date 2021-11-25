Is Reborn Baby Stores Legit (Nov 2021) Read Reviews!

The article will help you to gather enough information about a fraudulent website so that you can be sure regarding Is Reborn Baby Store Legit or not.

Legitimacy Checkpoints

The following data are vital to understanding the nature of any online shopping portal. These will tell us how far the dolls of this store are reliable.

Domain Age: 4 months

Contact Details: The website provides both phone number and email address

Owners’ Data: No data is available

Payment Options: Credit card payments are accepted

Address Authenticity: The address only partially matches on the Google Map

Registration Details: 10-08-2021

Clarity of Policies: Policy details lack clarity

Trust Score: 1%

Reviews: Mixed Reborn Baby Stores Reviews are found

Duplicity Details: A massive amount of duplicate content is seen on the site

Social Media: The website has an official page on Facebook

In addition to these data, the domain link is also linked with more than one country, which is a primary feature of fraudulent sites. Hence the website cannot be legit.

About Reborn Baby Store

Reborn Baby Store is an online store selling baby dolls that look like real-life humans. Its official page declares that the company was established in 2015. Apart from a variety of dolls, their product line also includes accessories for the baby doll.

While searching for Is Reborn baby Stores Legit or not, we learned that the site uses only eco-friendly material to make their dolls. However, the prices here are a bit too high.

Website Specifications

Get Your Baby Doll from Here: https://www.rebornbabystores.com

Email Address: service@rebornbabystores.com

Contact Number: 9106843598

Registered Address: Zhongzhi Times Square, Longhua Street, Longhua District, Shenzhen

Working Days: The office is open from Monday to Friday

Working Hours: The operations are on from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Shipping Methods: Standard and Expedited Methods are used for shipping

Shipping Charges: Variable charges are applied as per shipping address and shipping method

Modes of Payment: Only credit cards like VISA, MasterCards are accepted for payments

Delivery Range: The site delivers worldwide

Reborn Baby Stores Reviews : There are mixed reviews from the customers

Return Conditions: Contrary information are found

Return Period: Return requests are to be made within 30 days

Cost of Return: Return shipping fees are on customers until unless the received product is a defective one

Exchange Requests: Though the exchange is allowed, the policy details are not clear

Refund Details: Refunds are processed within 48 hours

Cancellation Policy: Nothing is mentioned in this regard

Social Accounts: The e-commerce portal owns an official Facebook Page

List of Pros

Worldwide delivery is provided

Eco-friendly materials are used

Product descriptions are given in details

Is Reborn Baby Stores Legit with the cons?

Policy details are not clear

Mixed reviews are seen about the site

The brand is not popular

A singular mode of payment is available

Free return is only possible for defective items

Products are expensive here

What are the Customers’ Saying About This Site?

Customers’ opinion helps others customers to understand the nature of any online shopping portal. During our research, we saw that the official website of Reborn Baby Stores has several reviews from various customers. All of them have rated 5-stars for the dolls.

But we cannot only depend on the reviews shown on the official site to answer Is Reborn Baby Stores Legit or not because the reviews on the Facebook page show the site as a scam. Here you can know more about this baby store.

Someone has directly called it a scam on social media, and another person said that the purchased doll is very poor in quality and the site has overcharged for it.

Verdict

After analyzing the facts, there is no doubt that the website is a scandalous one, and anyone should avoid it as the answer to Is Reborn Baby Store Legit is now revealed. Moreover, you must learn Easy and Simple methods of refund from PayPal. If you have any thoughts, kindly mention them in the comments below.