Is Rey Furniture Scam Or Legit {July} Read Full Reviews!

This post on Is Rey Furniture Scam or Legit will guide you all with the specifications, legitimacy, and reliability of the Rey Furniture shop. Kindly read.

Have you ever purchased from Rey Furniture shop? Some buyers might have heard about this shop, but many of you have not heard about this shop. Some buyers in the United Kingdom are keen to know Is Rey Furniture Scam or Legit? For the sake of our readers, we have compiled all mixed details from multiple sources and prepared this write-up to let our buyers know about this shop.

Kindly read all the details.

About Shop’s legitimacy

Rey Furniture shop is an online shopping destination, and online shopping is sometimes risky. It is because the website selling their stuff online is associated with more risk like the payment modes are online, delivery depends on the seller, buyers stay in dilemma whether they will receive their products or not, etc. Such risks are always on the mind of the buyers. So, one should be careful and check Reyfurniture Reviews and other website details that make it clear that the website is legit.

This section will help you in knowing the legitimacy of this website. So, you can check all details based on its legitimacy here.

Registration Date : May 9, 2022, is Rey Furniture’s registration date. The buyers cannot trust the site based on its poor life span.

Trust Score: It only got a one percent rate. Thus, the trust score does not seem to be good, as having a one percent trust score creates doubt in the buyer’s mind.

Registrar: OVH sas is the registrar of the Rey Furniture shop.

Buyer’s Review : Is Rey Furniture Scam or Legit ? This can be evaluated by checking reviews. We have seen that online search engines have given good ratings, but the address of that Rey Furniture store was different from the address mentioned on the website.

Social Media : Pages are seen on some social media, but it is not sure that they belong to the official website of Rey Furniture shop.

Data Security : The domain of Rey Furniture is secured through HTTPS Protocol.

Missed Information : The owner’s details are missing. Rest other details are available.

Customer Policies : The policies are mentioned in their layout, but all the policies, like shipping and return, are mentioned in the same section.

Overview examined in Is Rey Furniture Scam or Legit

The shop is famous for its furniture items. They have varieties of products for customer satisfaction. You’ll love their collection as they have many furniture items, and buyers can buy everything from one stop. Here we will provide you with a list of some items offered on this website.

Accent chairs

Storage items

Beds and tables

Lightings

Dining Chairs

Features of Rey Furniture

Click on this URL to buy furniture: https://reyfurniture.com/ .

Email Address: info@reyfurniture.com

Address info: EC1 V4JS, 119 Saint John Street London

Contact details: 079 465 026 26

Is Rey Furniture Scam or Legit ? We have searched the name on Google, and we found 4.4/5 reviews, but that doesn’t seem to be linked with this store as the address of the Rey Furniture store was different.

Return Policy: One-month return policy.

Shipping Policy: Free shipping is available on all UK orders.

Payment Modes: Paypal, Apple Pay, MasterCard, Visa, American Express, G Pay, etc.

Positive Points

Email, location details, and phone numbers are available.

Negative Points

Reviews are found online, but the reviews found on Rey Furniture shop have different addresses on online sites.

Some pages are available on social media, but it is not determined if it is the official website’s page.

Reyfurniture Reviews

Rey Furniture shop has mentioned the email address, location details, and phone number. Also, the reviews are found on online sites, and Google rated 4.4/5, but the shop Rey Furniture seems different as the address mentioned on Google was different. Also, the social media pages are available, but it is not sure that these pages belong to this Rey Furniture website. Hence, the customer seems to be confused based on its reviews. Reviews on online shopping sites play an important role in determining legitimacy. Furthermore, one can check these ways to get their money back if scammed via a credit card.

Final Thoughts

Wrapping up this post on Is Rey Furniture Scam or Legit, we have found that this website has a poor life of only a month. Also, the trust score is abysmal, and we advise our buyers to stay aware of such online sites as its reviews are not seems reliable. You can also check details on PayPal scamming here.

Have you ever purchased from this site? Please share your experience with us.