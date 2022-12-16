Is Rgabit Com Scam or Legit {Dec 2022} Get Honest Reviews!

You can check the information associated with Is Rgabit com Scam or Legit in this write-up below to discover the trustworthiness of a firm.

Are you looking for gifts for Christmas? Do you want to decorate your home on Christmas? Are you searching for decorations for Christmas? People from several countries, especially in the United States, Canada, and other regions, look for appealing and modern Christmas products for their winter festivities and celebrations.

As you browse various websites, you could be one of them. Remember that it Is Rgabit com Scam or Legit before buying a product, considering that you appear to be restricted from using Rgabit’s shopping platform.

The authenticity aspects of Rgabit

Ownership of this URL dates back to November 15, 2022, or even less than a month.

On November 9, 2023, the website will no longer be accessible.

On November 15, 2022, a modification to the site was performed.

The confidence score of the Company is about 56%.

Insufficient information on the registrant can be found in the WHOIS domain.

It had a trustworthiness index value of 1%, proving it extremely low.

This business gives a trustworthy HTTPS correlation.

Rgabit com Reviews are missing from the official website. Furthermore, almost no feedback has been obtained from the net.

The accessibility to the dubious realm received a rating of 0.6 out of 100.

Learn About Rgabit com!

The business offers Christmas gifts and other products at a significant discount. It gives a 50% product-ordering option limited to 50.00 USD. Also, it features the top-selling items for the winter festival. Additionally, the business offers a variety of product categories with several alternatives, packages, and decorative.

Is Rgabit com Scam or Legit: Learn The Specifications!

Website URL- https://www.rgabit.com/

Email addresses – info@briefou.com and info@rgabit.com

Contact details- +001 1305 514 0587

Business hours- Monday to Friday from 08:00 to 24 hours

Company name- Supic Company Limited

Company number- 12550956

Store address- Tottenham Court Road- 297, W1TQ, U.K., London

Payment options- PayPal, Visa, Maestro, Master Card, and American Express

Cancellation Policy- Before production or shipping of the item, Rgabit allows purchase cancellations. Once the purchase is canceled, a complete refund will be given. As soon as the merchandise has been dispatched, it cannot cancel the purchase.

Return Policy- Merchandise may be returned to the Company. Buyers have a fourteen-day window following the item’s delivery to request a return. However, kindly read if it Is Rgabit com Scam or Legit .

Pros of Rgabit:

Many gift options and decorations are available on the site.

Its Christmas products are attractive.

The Company allows the return and cancelation of the products with certain terms.

You can get free shipping on orders of more than 40.00 USD.

Cons of Rgabit:

Its orders are limited to 50.00 USD. A separate order is required for the order more than this amount.

No discount is applicable on the site.

The content on the web page is partially duplicated.

Customers’ Feedback About Rgabit!

No websites have remarked, and no buyers have rated Rgabit with stars. Because of the website’s short history of less than a month, customers have not yet identified it as a favorable or unfavorable shopping destination.

Customers have mentioned nothing on Rgabit com Reviews. We strongly warn against making purchases from the online platform selling Christmas items. Additionally, certain customers might receive the incorrect goods, and the Company might not react favorably. Also, click here to know the security guidance against PayPal fraud.

The Final Verdict:

Based on several warning signs discovered throughout our assessment, the website advertising Christmas gifts is unsafe. Because of many challenges, we approve of the red flags. You should try it after thoroughly checking its terms, given that the score is poor and has no active social networking presence.

Also, missing reviews by the buyers is a significant indicator that a website needs time to establish. So, better to browse a legit portal and also discover some safeguarding tips against Credit Card scams.

Do you take Rgabit’s legitimacy into account? Share your thoughts below.

Is Rgabit com Scam or Legit: FAQs

