Is Roomsoad Scam or Legit {Dec 2022} Read Reviews!

The below write-up will give you all the facts and help you grab all the facts to know, Is Roomsoad Scam or Legit.

Are you a fashion freak? Do you like giving your house a special touch on every occasion? As Christmas Eve has started stepping at the doorsteps, people from different nations are curious and browsing different online retailing platforms to get trendy outfits and home décor items.

But consumers from the United States have found a new website, Roomsoad. But, we suggest to all our valuable readers not to invest any amount before knowing: Is Roomsoad Scam or Legit? So, start grabbing all the details and then finalizing your decision.

Source: dodbuzz.com

Details to check whether Roomsoad is a Legit domain or not!

Domain Age: This website was registered on 9th September 2022; it was created not more than six months ago.

Domain expiry details: it will be after 5 years, that is, on 9th September 2027.

Owner’s Details: The name and other details are completely hidden under WHOIS-paid services.

Trust Score: This portal has received a meagre score, i.e., 1%.

Trust index: It has gained a below-average rating, that is, 38.1 rank.

Social Media: Broken links are available on Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest, but the shopper can make a news feed.

Website Popularity: It has received a medium popularity rank, 727645.

Roomsoad Reviews : the official website contains excellent ratings and feedback, but only 1 review is available on the external portal, which is also negative.

HTTPS Protocol: A secure HTTPS connection is found.

Blacklist Detection: No such engine has detected this website

Proximity Value: It has gained 27 points against suspicious websites.

Threat & Malware scores: terrible scores have been found, i.e., 52.

Phishing score: they have gained a red flag for it by receiving 51 points.

Know About The Roomsoad Portal!

This website deals with almost every product, like home décor, outfits, organizers, etc. Their motto is “Customer is everything”, therefore their basic working fundamentals and aims are:

Supportive customer service.

Low cost for transport.

No minimum order is required.

Profitability partnership.

You can save 10% extra by placing 2 orders.

Specifications: Is Roomsoad Scam or Legit?

URL: https://roomsoad.com/

Email: service@roomsoad.com

Number: not present.

Company Name: Zhengzhou Saishang E-commerce Co., Ltd

Address: 301, Office Building, No. 32, Jinsuo Road, High tech Industrial Development Zone, Zhengzhou, Henan

Processing Time: 48 hours.

Shipping & Delivery Time: total time is 7-20 days.

Shipping cost: cost has to be borne by the customer, but one can avail of free shipping by placing an order for over 39 USD.

Return: You can initiate a return within 14 days of delivery.

Refund: as soon as the product reaches the warehouse, an inspection will be carried on, and you will be notified of further details.

Payment method: PayPal, Debit & Credit Cards.

Pros for Roomsoad Reviews

Present of email, physical address on the official portal.

A 14-day return policy is mentioned.

Presence of secure HTTPS connection.

No blacklist engine has detected this portal.

Company name and positive reviews are present on the official site.

Domain is long-lasting and will expire in 2027.

Check Revealed Disadvantages!

The website was recently created.

The owner’s details are hidden with WHOIS paid-services.

Presence of negative review on external portal.

Social media links seem broken.

No proper refund time has been given.

Check Detailed Roomsoad Reviews!

Customer reviews are critical and crucial for any eCommerce portal. But this site contains negative feedback on the official portal.

Contradictory, only positive reviews are present on the official portal. So, this can be suspicious, how a website can gain such positive reviews in a short span. Additionally, click here to check how to protect yourself from ongoing PayPal scams.

Conclusion

This portal contains the details that it is a legit portal. But unfortunately, we failed to fetch any such details on the said trusted portals. Therefore, please wait until it gains feedback from authentic customers and, till then, prefer any other legit portal for your online shopping.

What do you think about this shopping site? Please comment. Moreover, click here to check details for Credit Card Scams.

Is Roomsoad Scam or Legit : FAQs

Q1. What is the process to avail of free shipping?

The order value must be above 39 USD.

Q2. Can the customer change the language or the currency option?

Shoppers can change only the currency option, but the language-changing option has not been given.

Q3. Does this portal contain an HTTPS secure connection?

Yes.

Q4. Does any blacklist engine detect this platform?

No.

Q5. Do external trust portals review this domain?

Yes, 1 portal has given negative feedback.