Is Rovaens Scam Or Legit {Dec} Read Customer Reviews!

Is Rovaens Scam or Legit? The audience who wants to shop from this site can check the permissibility details of the Rovaens here.

Are you interested in buying sports equipment? Have you explored the Rovaens store? If you have never heard about this site, then you should explore this online site in the United States. But, before that, the purchasers should check its lawfulness. So, Is Rovaens Scam or Legit? If any purchaser wants to shop from this website, then they should understand the permissibility and then plan or finalize this shop for shopping.

Check the Legitimacy of the Rovaens store!

Registrar Info: GoDaddy.com LLC is the registrar of the Rovaens store.

Website’s Creation Date: June 18, 2022, is the registration date of the Rovaens store. The site has a short lifespan of around six months.

Trust Factor : The Rovaens store has a one percent score. The online shopping site does not look trustworthy.

Expiry Date : June 18, 2023, is the expiration date of the Rovaens store.

Customers Reviews : We did not discover any Rovaens Reviews online. The official site does not have any customer reviews.

Data Security : The Rovaens secure the data of the purchasers via HTTPS server. This means the information is protected here.

Missed Information: Rovaens store did not mention its telephone number.

Social Media: The Rovaens site is not visible on any social media site. It got the least popularity online.

Overview of Rovaens Shop!

Rovaens store is an online platform that allows users to shop for various kinds of sports equipment. They have an indoor and outdoor games collection also. Let us have a look at their collection below.

Toys and Games like chess

Lawn Mowers

Water Sports collections

Hunting Equipment

Sports and outdoors

Specifications as per Is Rovaens Scam or Legit!

URL: https://www.rovaens.shop/

Email Id: support@rovaens.shop

Address Information: 1115 E Lemon Street Apt 431, AZ, Tempe, US, 85281

Telephone Number: Unavailable

The shoppers did not show interest and shared customer reviews online.

Return Policy: If you face damage issues, then you can claim a return within 30 days.

Shipping Policy: In a normal situation, the shipment may take place within four to seven days.

Checkout Modes: Visa, Discover, PayPal, American Express, MasterCard, etc.

Positive Points

It mentioned email and address information.

Negative Points

The online store lacks customer reviews online or on the official store.

Social media pages are not found.

Rovaens Reviews

We have explored this online shopping site well. But, there are some components that made us confused on the permissibility of this store. It does not have any customer opinions on its collection. Not even a single online review site has shared any suggestions on their collection. Moreover, we did not find the presence of this website on any social media platform. It clarifies that this shopping station is not suitable for any buyer as it seems to be doubtful. Customers should stay attentive while shopping from unpopular sites.

So, Is Rovaens Scam or Legit? We did not find this site authentic for our readers. Please stay careful and keep on checking some safety tips to prevent Credit Card Scamming.

Final Summary

Wrapping up this post, we have mentioned all the valuable details on its legitimacy. The Rovaens store was registered around six months ago. It got a substandard trust score. This means the site cannot be trusted. You should find some ways to avoid PayPal Scamming if shopping and paying online. The audience should also read about Outdoor Sports here.

What are your opinions on the Rovaens store? Please let us know your opinions in the comment section below.

Is Rovaens Scam or Legit: Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. How old is the Rovaens store?

Ans. The Rovaens store is around six months old as it was registered in June this year.

Q2. Does the Rovaens store get a good trust score?

Ans. The Rovaens site did not get a good trust score. Only one percent count is calculated on this site.

Q3. Is the store present on social networks?

Ans. No, this shopping site is unavailable on social media platforms.

Q4. Have the customers shared positive reviews on the Rovaens store?

Ans. There are no reviews available on the Rovaens store.

Q5. Is Rovaens Scam or Legit?

Ans. The store does not look legit as it got poor legitimacy factors like trust score and life expectancy.

Q6. What does the Rovaens site sell?

Ans. They sell products related to sports, hunting, outdoor or indoor games, etc.