Is Ruvneh com Legit (Nov 2021) Check Authentic Reviews!

Is Ruvneh com an authentic e-commerce site?

The need for daily use articles is the crucial need of every household in today’s world. More the demand more is the supply. Considering the daily needs, the website has come up with various equipment that can help people carry out their work smoothly. Various points must be checked upon before buying anything from an unknown or a newly launched website.

Domain age- The website was created on 28/08/2021.

Trust score- The trust score of this website is 1%, which is very low.

Reviews- No Ruvneh com Reviews can be found online.

Alexa rank- No Alexa rank is present anywhere on the website.

Plagiarised content- Some plagiarised content can be noticed on the website.

Policies- Shipping and refund policies can be seen.

Address originality- 9020 W Chicago Rd, Allen, Michigan- 49227, USA.

Social media icons- No social media icons present.

Owner’s information- Unavailable

Unrealistic discounts- Discounts are not mentioned.

The website cannot be termed authentic as there are no clear details given about the website, and also, the address seems to be unrealistic.

About Ruvneh

Ruvneh is an online website that sells various equipment needed for household purposes. The equipment sold is microwave, bird feeder, table saw, Orion cooker, table set and many more. The equipment is helpful for the customers in their day to day uses. Besides these products, the website also sells different kinds of new equipment that are unknown to most people and are helpful in their daily needs.

Specifications of the website

URL- https://www.ruvneh.com

Category- Various items such as microwave, bird feeder, cooker and table set.

Email- support@ruvneh.com

Address- 9020 W Chicago Rd, Allen, Michigan- 49227, USA.

Contact no- Unavailable

Payment modes- VISA, MasterCard, PayPal

Return Policy- Within 30 days after the delivery.

Refund policy- No definite refund policy is mentioned

Exchange policy- Unavailable

Shipping policy- Within 7-12 days.

Delivery policy- Unavailable

Pros of the website

There are many kinds of equipment that are being sold on the website.

The prices of the products are quite reasonable.

Various products that are being sold on the website are new and, at the same time, are very useful in daily use.

Cons

The website’s trust score is 1%, which is very poor and shows that the website cannot be trusted.

Although the prices of the products are reasonable, no one can say about the authenticity of the products sold based on the price.

There are also no reviews found anywhere on the website or any other places that can promise the legitimacy of the products.

Customer Reviews

After collecting the complete information about the website, we can say that the website is a fake one, and people must be very cautious while purchasing from these kinds of websites. There are also no reviews given from the people of the United States or any other parts of the world.

Conclusion

The above description of the website for Home appliances must be seen, which shows that the website is not meant to be trusted. There are no refund policies mentioned, and the address provided seems to be fake. We suggest our readers decide whether or not to purchase from this website.