Is Safetmed Legit (Jan) Grab Authentic Reviews Here!

The write-up describes Is Safetmed Legit and the products it sells for the ease of the customers and whether to trust this website or not.

We are have become very precautious since the covid-19 pandemic has arrived. Masks, Sanitisers and gloves have become our primary friends since then. Today, we will review an online website that sells these items at an affordable rate.

People in Canada are looking for this website for the needs of the masks and sanitisers for their daily use, and also they are in the mood of piling up the items as there is no guarantee of the cases.

Is Safetmed an authentic e-commerce site?

The website was launched because of the pandemic and the urgent need for masks and sanitisers, PPE Kits and disinfectants. The customers can determine the website’s authenticity by looking into the various points mentioned below, and the buyers can look at the brief details.

Domain age- The website’s domain age is approximately two years and was created on 09/07/2020.

Trust score- The website’s trust index is 45% indicating an average trust score

Reviews- Buyers can find Some positive Safetmed Reviews on the website

Alexa Rank- The Alexa rank of the website is 739295.

Plagiarised content- Plagiarism cannot be seen on the website.

Address originality- 9475 Rue Meilleur, Suite 209 Montréal, Quebec H2N 2B7

Social media links- No Facebook and Instagram links can be seen on the website.

Unrealistic discounts- There are no unrealistic discounts mentioned on the website.

The website has received a low trust score, representing it to be a suspicious website, and it should not be trusted by the customers blindfolded. The website shows the details very clearly, and it seems transparent, but the low trust score is a concern.

About Safetmed

Safetied is an online website that deals in masks, sanitisers, Gloves, disinfectant sprays and PPE kits needed during the tomes of the pandemic. The website was launched after the onset of the pandemic and promised to serve the needs of the people without any difficulty. It sells the items in huge quantities and low quantities with an affordable range, and also it promises to sell the best quality items all in one place.

Specifications of the website

URL- https://safetmed.ca/

Social media icons- No social media icons are available.

Category- Masks, Sanitisers and Gloves.

Email- care@safetmed.ca

Return Policy- The website has no return policy.

Refund Policy- As the returns are not accepted, there is no refund policy.

Payment modes- VISA, PayPal, MasterCard

Shipping and Delivery Policy- The items are shipped within 10-15 business days.

Pros of the website

The website meets people’s demands by selling masks, gloves and sanitisers.

The website sells the materials at an affordable price and strives to keep the people safe from the pandemic.

Cons of the website

Although it offers these attractive deals, the website has achieved an average trust score.

Due to the unavailability of the return and the refund policy, people are hesitant to buy from this website.

The buyers are afraid of getting their money duped as no social media links are provided.

Customer Reviews

After the entire details collected of this website, we can say that the website is suspicious. Buyers must be very precautious while purchasing anything from this website and should go through the details properly. There are some positive Safetmed Reviews mentioned on the website, but they can be completely relied upon.

Unfortunately, no social media links are provided, so we cannot get the required information from the people of Canada relating to the Sanitisers that the company offers. As we hear of so many online scams, we suggest the readers read Everything You Should Know About PayPal Scams.

Conclusion

While concluding, we mention that the website is suspicious and people must be very cautious while purchasing anything from this website. There are no return and refund policies acceptable.

Buyers can read the details above, and the buyers are also suggested to read Everything You Should Know About PayPal Scams and comment below if you have purchased anything.