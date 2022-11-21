Is Samfrog Com Scam Or Legit {Nov} Read Reviews Here!

This article on Is Samfrog com Scam or Legit will explain all the legitimacy details, features and pros and cons of this website.

Do you like handmade products? Are you searching for a website to purchase handmade products? If yes, then you are on the right page. We will be introducing everyone to this new website called Samfrog. Samfrog shop in the United States sells various handmade products for various purposes. If you want to explore this website, we recommend reading this post on Is Samfrog com Scam or Legit.

Source: dodbuzz.com

Legitimacy information of Samfrog shop

Samfrog claims to be an excellent website; however, we need to confirm this claim by understanding some crucial details about the website. Some of the vital details of the Samfrog shop are listed below:

Website inauguration: Samfrog was registered on 21 st September 2022, which means this website is just two months old

Registrar: Dynadot, LLC was the one who registered the Samfrog shop

Trust score: Samfrog has a terrible trust score of 1%, which makes this website sceptical

Social media accounts: Samfrog does not have any social media accounts

Customer’s opinion: We didn’t find any Samfrog com Reviews on the official website of the shop

Vital policies: Samfrog has mentioned some important policies like privacy policy, return and exchange policy, shipping policy and terms and conditions in detail

Missing details: The website’s social media accounts must be provided by the website. Besides this, almost everything is explained in detail on Samfrog’s website.

Prologue of Samfrog shop

Samfrog shop has a huge range of handmade products. Some of the products offered by Samfrog are listed below.

Christmas decorations and toys

Sweater

Skirts

Boots

Jackets

Dresses

Tops

Pants

Shoes

Bags

Accessories

Attributes of Samfrog shop

URL: https://www.samfrog.com/

Email ID: During our research on Is Samfrog com Scam or Legit , we found the email address of the shop as service@adadream.com

Company number: 11934935

Address: 212 Horton Road, Datchet, Slough, England, SL3 9HL

Return policy: Customers are allowed to return their products within 30 days of purchase

Refund policy: It can take 2 to 5 days to get the refund transferred to the original method of payment

Shipping time: It can take about 5 to 20 business days to receive the products ordered

Payment methods: Amex, Apple pay, Visa and Mastercard are some of the payment options available in the shop

Positive attributes

The email address, phone number and address of the shop are available on its website

Negative attributes

none

Samfrog com Reviews

Buyers have yet to leave any reviews on the official website of Samfrog. Besides this, we have yet to find any useful reviews on online review sites. The lack of reviews make it tough to decide if Samfrog is a trustable website. However, we found Samfrog’s ranking among companies. Samfrog ranks at 39.5 out of 100 companies, with 100 being the most reputed company and one being the least. This survey represented that Samfrog is a controversial website and is very suspicious. Other than this, we tried to find reviews on social media platforms. Readers are recommended to learn about credit card fraud via this article.

Conclusion

To summarise this post on Is Samfrog com Scam or Legit, we can say that Samfrog is a very new website with an abysmal trust score. Besides this, we didn’t find any reviews of the website, so we will advise readers to stay away from this website. Other than this, customers can research Samfrog and judge its legitimacy accordingly. Additionally, buyers are suggested to learn about measures to avoid PayPal scammers. Kindly click on this link to learn about handicrafts

What do you think of this post? Please tell us in the comment section below.

Is Samfrog com Scam or Legit – FAQs

Q1. What does Samfrog sell?

Samfrog sells a variety of handmade products.

Q2. How old is the Samfrog website?

Samfrog website is just two months old.

Q3. What are customers saying about Samfrog?

Customers have not left any reviews on the official website of the shop.

Q4. What is the trust score of Samfrog?

Samfrog has a poor trust score of 1%

Q5. Has Samfrog given its contact information on the website?

Yes, Samfrog has mentioned its phone number, email address and company address on its website.

Q6. Does Samfrog offer a return policy?

During our research on Is Samfrog com Scam or Legit, we found that Samfrog offers a 30 days return policy.

Q7. Is Samfrog available on social media?

No, Samfrog is not available on social media