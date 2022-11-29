Is Samhomecenter com Scam or Legit {Nov 2022} Reviews!

You can read the mentioned detail in the subject matter to determine whether it Is Samhomecenter com Scam or Legit.

Would you like to change your wardrobe with the latest and most stylish clothes? Are you looking for any e-commerce site that offers a vast collection of clothes? So, here we are presenting a shopping domain that possesses a variety of stylish clothes and gaining attention in the United States.

Online shoppers of the nations are frequently using it, but they are still confused about whether it Is Samhomecenter com Scam or Legit. So here, we will determine vital domain facts to know its genuineness.

Is Samhomecenter.com a worthy domain or not?

The online domain is going to commence on – 15/09/2022

The online domain will expire on- 15/09/2023.

Trust score- The online domain shows an inferior trust count.

Presence of social media links- To scroll down on its home page, we did not get social media icons.

Important policies- You can read all the essential policies through individual pages.

Alexa ranking – On the global ranking platform, its rank is invisible.

Trust index- It is 48.8%.

Consumers feedback- As per Samhomecenter com Reviews , we did not find reviews.

The threat and phishing score- Threat and phishing collectively score 54%.

Malware score- It is 21%.

Privacy security- Valid SSL certificate, HTTPS is present for consumers’ safety.

Name of online domain holder- The portal makers hide its proprietor’s name.

What is Samhomecenter.com?

The online shopping domain is a branding cloth store offering comfortable, high-quality branded clothes. It offers pajama sets, jumpsuits, stunning dresses, and so on. It offers a variety of clothes that you can use in your daily wear, sports, travel, and work.

Specification of Samhomecenter.com –

Scrutinize required detail to verify –Is Samhomecenter com Scam or Legit?

Shopping domain URL – https://www.samhomecenter.com/

Telephone number- not found.

Registered email address- support@samhomecenter.com

Company name- HARIO TRADING CO, LIMITED

Valid physical address- Wheatcroft House, Wheatcroft Business Park Landmere Lane, Edwalton, Nottingham, England NG124DG.

Carriage policy- Depending on the type of delivery of customers, it takes 7 to 10 and 10-16 days, respectively.

Shipping cost- For express delivery, it charges $9.99.

Free delivery- On orders above $ 49, it offers free delivery.

Return Policy- 45-day return policy stated.

Refund Policy- Refund will be processed within seven days after receiving your return.

Non-refundable cost- Shipping cost is non-refundable.

Non-returnable items- Gift cards, Downloadable software products, Some health and personal care items

Modes of payment: – Visa, Discover, American Express, etc.

To prove whether Is Samhomecenter com Scam or Legit, go with its positive and negative highlights-

Positive highlights-

It offers all the available legal policies to clients.

An authentic address of its physical existence was found .

Buyers can purchase a variety of clothes per trendy style.

The store gives easy-to-use modes of installment.

Negative highlights-

The trust count is low.

It lacks a telephone number.

The social media promotional page is absent.

The Alexa rank is missing.

It is less than six months old.

The popularity of the domain is relatively low.

The name of its holder is missing.

Focused on Samhomecenter com Reviews –

The store lacks in clients’ comments because it has not created its web page on social media and other internet sites. To gain popularity here it needs to find reviews from its shoppers. Similarly, come to know- Get a Full-Refund on PayPal Scam to protect yourself from financial fraud.

The Conclusive Statement-

Our findings showed that it lacks several mandatory fats for a digital shopping site. So, it is a suspicious shopping domain. before shopping. Also, examine about-How to Get a Full Refund on Credit Card If Scammed!

Would you like to use this domain? Please share your thoughts with us.

Is Samhomecenter com Scam or Legit-FAQs-

Q1. How can you track your order?

Ans. You will get a shipment confirmation email with an online tracking number and link whenever your order is delivered.

Q2. What about the shipping terms used by the store?

Ans. It uses USPS shipping services to deliver your order.

Q3. Which modes of payments are used by the domain?

Ans. Visa, Credit Card, American Express, etc.

Q4. What about the taxes and duty charges?

Ans. Taxes and duty charges depend on your delivery location.

Q5. Does portal offers exchange policies?

Ans. Yes, it offers exchange but only for defective products.

Q6. Is Samhomecenter com Scam or Legit an exact domain?

Ans. No, it seems like a swindle shopping domain.

Q7. What about the return shipping cost?

Ans. It has to be borne by the shoppers.