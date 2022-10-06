Is Sareelo Scam Or Legit {Oct} Check The Full Review!

This article will provide detailed information on whether Is Sareelo Scam or Legit. Read to know more.

Do you want affordable phones? Sareelo is a platform in India where you can see these items at a less price. Is Sareelo Scam or Legit? The main question arises from all the customers. Although the shop provides cheap items, several people do not easily trust such online sites.

So in this article, we will tell you all the crucial details about Sareelo.com.

Is Sareelo legit?

These factors can help you identify the legitimacy of this store. Please check the following legitimacy aspects:

Domain registration: 24 March 2022

Domain expiry: 24 March 2023

Trust score: The store has a very less trust score of 8%.

Data encryption: The site is safe with HTTPS protocol.

Policies: Refund/return, privacy, and shipment policies are given.

Sareelo Reviews : There are no customer ratings or reviews about this store.

Brief about sareelo.com

You can purchase items such as sofa cum bed, mobile phones, chairs, and monitors at an affordable rate at sareelo.com. Let’s know some items sold by this shop:

Office chair

One plus 5G 10T

Features

Purchase mobile phones from https://sareelo.com/ .

Email: hello.sareelo@gmail.com.

Address: 3rd Floor, 283/A, Revemy Market, GJ 395006 IN, Surat

Contact number: +91 9099363798

Shipment Policy: Product delivery is free in India.

Return policy: 30 days return policy.

Payment modes: PayPal, VISA, stripe, Cash on delivery, MasterCard.

Positive points

Free product delivery in India .

Negative points

No social media accounts.

No customer reviews.

Sareelo Reviews

As per the research, this site does not have any customer reviews. We couldn’t find any response from its customers on the official store and dating sites. The website is not available on any social media platforms. So overall there are no customer reviews about the products of this store. Click on this link to get knowledge about Credit Card scams.

Conclusion

Now, we are concluding this post here. In the above article, you might have seen the site has got trust score of only 8%. The life expectancy of the domain is also short. So as per Is Sareelo Scam or Legit, we can conclude that the site looks unsafe. To be aware of PayPal scams, kindly go through this page. Click here to know about mobile phones.

Did you like this article? Comment in the comment section.