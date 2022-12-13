Is Selfte Scam Or Legit {Dec} Read The Entire Review!

Is Selfte Scam or Legit? The readers seeking details on the permissibility of the Selfte shop can check the details on it here.

Have you finished shopping for Christmas this year? If you are still left for shopping clothing materials, then you can explore the Selfte shop that is well-known in the United States. However, Is Selfte Scam or Legit? If you are willing to check the reliability of this online shopping site, then you should not check it here and there. Kindly check our page for information regarding the Selfte store.

Source: dodbuzz.com

Read The Authenticity of the Selfte Shop!

Registrar: The Selfte store was registered via NAMECHEAP INC.

Expiry Date: November 7, 2023, is the expiration date of the Selfte shop.

Creation Date : November 7, 2022, is the registration date of the Selfte shop. The website is newly founded around 1 month ago.

Trust Rate : The Selfte shop had an inferior trust count of a 1percent. The shop looks doubtful based on poor trust count.

Buyer’s Reaction : Zero Selfte Reviews are found online. Further, the official store of the Selfte shop has no customer feedback.

Social Media : The Selfte store is unavailable on pages like Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, etc.

Missed Details : The Selfte shop’s owner’s details are missing.

Data Safety : The website claims to provide full safety to the customer’s data via an HTTPS server.

Overview of Selfte Store!

Are you excited about Christmas? You can buy matching Christmas dresses, night suits, etc for your family members and enjoy this Christmas with the Selfte shop.

Christmas Dress

Christmas Pajamas

Pant Set

Christmas Jeans

Christmas Tops and Shoes

Features determined in Is Selfte Scam or Legit!

URL: https://www.selfte.shop/

Email Id: service@selfte.shop

Address Information: SUITE 10542, IRELAND, BALMORAL INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, NAVAN MEATH, ABBEYLANDS, C15 DD72

Phone Number: (313)4159178

The official store of the Selfte site and online review sites have not reviewed and shared any feedback on their products.

Return Policy: The request for a return or refund can be claimed within 1 day of receiving the package.

Shipping Policy: Approximate delivery days are 3 to 7 days.

Payment Choices: The payment on-delivery option is available.

Positive Points

Free shipping is available for goods over $49.99.

All contact details are available.

Negative Points

Customer feedback is missing from the products.

Pages on social media like Facebook, YouTube, etc., are missing.

Selfte Reviews

We have reviewed the layout of the Selfte shop deeply. We have come across some factors that directly state that this website is not trustworthy. The primary factor is the lack of customer interest. The collection of the Selfte site has zero shopper’s interest. They have not shared any comments on their products online or on the official store. Thus, it clarifies that the site lacks the interest of the customers. Secondly, the shopping site is unavailable on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, etc. This assures that the website is not popular on social media sites. Every factor points out that this is an unsafe site. So, Is Selfte Scam or Legit? It is a dubious site because they are lacking in valuable factors. You can explore some tips to get protected if paying via Credit Card.

Final Summary

Wrapping up this post, we have provided all worthwhile details on the Selfte shop. The site is newly founded around one month ago. The trust factor is extremely poor. Based on this, we cannot recommend the Selfte shop. The customers can read details regarding Pajamas here. Shoppers should stay aware of scammers that keep eye on their PayPal accounts.

Would you mind giving suggestions on the honesty of this article? Please comment with your ideas in the section below.

Is Selfte Scam or Legit: Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What collections does the Selfte store have?

Ans. They offer various types of Christmas outfits like jeans, pajamas, t-shirts, shoes, etc.

Q2. Did the Selfte store mention all of its contact information?

Ans. Yes, they have mentioned every contact detail on their layout.

Q3. Are their products reviewed online?

Ans. Their products have not been reviewed online. They lack customer reviews.

Q4. How much is the lifespan of the Selfte store?

Ans. The Selfte store was discovered around one month ago. It got a poor life expectancy.

Q5. Is Selfte Scam or Legit?

Ans. The Selfte store looks dubious because it got an inferior lifespan and trust score. Thus, the site seems to be doubtful.

Q6. How much is the trust score on Selfte shop?

Ans. The Selfte site got an inferior trust rate of 1 percent only.