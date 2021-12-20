Is Serremo Legit {Dec 2021} Let’s Read Reviews Here!

In this post, we have discussed an online store named Serremo. We have analyzed its reviews, highlights, and features to assess Is Serremo Legit or not.

As the winter has arrived, people worldwide, especially in the United States and Canada, are looking for online stores to buy winter wear and apparel for camping. The well-known online store Serremo will be a good choice for customers wanting to buy winter wear.

But we suggest buyers learn Is Serremo Legit, before purchasing apparel and other items from the online store.

Legitimacy of Serremo:

Creation of Domain : The Serremo website’s domain was created on 3rd September 2019.

Website Age: The online shopping portal is 2 years, 3 months and 17 days old. Thus, the Serremo site is quite old and has a medium domain age.

Website Expiry: The online store’s domain will expire on 3rd September 2022, which means that the domain life expectancy is medium-high.

Trustworthiness : The trust rank of the site is 86%. The site also has a medium Alexa Rank of 212,890. This point will be noted in Serremo Reviews .

Country of origin: No information on the Serremo site’s country of origin is disclosed.

Domain Blacklist Status: The online shopping store is not blacklisted by any domain blacklist engine.

Data Safety: The site is secured by HTTPS connection, which does provide some security but always does not mean safety.

Proximity to Suspicious Websites: 4/100.

Threat Profile: 0/100.

Phishing Score: 0/100.

Malware Score: 0/100.

Spam Score: 0/100.

Social relations: The Serremo site has both Facebook and Instagram profiles. The online shopping portal is very popular over social media, with thousands of followers on both profiles.

Brief Check on Is Serremo Legit:

The Serremo site is an online shopping portal that sells mainly winter wear apparel. The site is also famous for its camping range of clothes, bags and accessories. The site has an army camouflage collection that looks very stylish. The site mainly sells men’s clothes and accessories. Serremo clothing is more rustic and matured fashion pieces, in contrast to trending high-end fashion.

Product Range of Serremo:

Shirts and Hoodies

Jackets and Vests

Pants and Shorts

Bag and Backpacks

Headware

Shoe

Gloves

Chest Rigs

Accessories

The Serremo site has a nice range of men’s clothing and accessories, but before purchasing, we need to determine Is Serremo Legit. To give a final verdict on the site’s authenticity, we will analyze its features, consumer reviews and highlights.

Features of Serremo:

Buy products at: https://serremo.com

E-mail address: support@serremo.com

Address: No address is mentioned on the site as well as on its Facebook and Instagram profiles.

Contact details: No contact details are specified regarding the online shopping portal.

Owner’s details: The owner information of the Serremo site is kept hidden by the site.

Social media links: The online store has over 46 thousand followers on Instagram and more than 15 thousand followers on Facebook. The point is to be noted while assessing Is Serremo Legit .

Delivery Policy: The site offers free delivery on orders over $75.

Privacy Policy and Terms : Specified but plagiarised.

Shipping: The Serremo stores provide 4-7 days express shipping in the US, 6-10 days. The site also provides standard shipping to countries worldwide.

Tracking of products: Tracker available on the website.

Cancellation and Returns: Customers can cancel their orders before 11 pm EST. They also have a 30-day return policy.

Refund Policy: Contact their email address to apply for a return.

Payment mode: Serremo accepts Mastercard, Dinner Club, Elo, American Express, Facebook pay Visa, JCB, and Discover.

Positive Highlights

Offers a good selection of products.

Accepts all major payment modes.

30 day return policy.

Negative Highlight

Products are a bit pricey.

Customer Reviews of Serremo

There are some excellent Serremo Reviews on the internet. One review mentions that the site has fantastic customer service. Some product reviews show that Serremo provides quality products. Very little bad feedback is found.

There are also very nice reviews on the community page of Serremo’s Facebook profile. Also, the site has a good Alexa Rank. Tough Serremo has good reviews, customers should learn about Credit Card Scams to avoid scams.

Final Verdict

The Serromo site seems to be legit. The online store has a good trust rank and Alexa Rank, excellent reviews, and a low threat profile.

Although Serremo is legit, people should be aware of PayPal Scams.

