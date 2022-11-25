Is Serversideus Scam Or Legit {Nov} Check Full Reviews

This article provides full detail about the shopping website and products to understand Is Serversideus Scam or Legit. Follow our blog for the latest updates.

Are you tired of trying on your outdated clothes? Looking forward to buying something new and unique designer clothes? If yes, then this web portal was designed just for you. The webpage features the latest designer clothes. The webpage was registered in the United States.

In this article, we will cover every detail about the shopping site and more about its legitimacy to know Is Serversideus Scam or Legit.

Is Serversideus.com a legit website?

Customers should be careful and check all the information about the shopping site and its products to confirm its authenticity. The stated below points will help to know the legitimacy of the website:

The website start date: The web portal began on 07/11/2022.

Company location: No details about the location of the company are mentioned.

Ranking on Alexa: The Alexa ranking of the webpage is #8526702.

Support on Email: serversideus@gmail.com

The worthiness of the Email account: According to Serversideus Reviews , It has mentioned a valid email account.

The score of Trust: The trust score of the webpage is bad, only 1%.

Copied content: The duplicate content percentage of the webpage is 0%.

Account on social media: The web portal has logos of Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, etc.

What is Serversideus.com?

This is an online shopping webpage that offers fantastic quality products on its website. The shopping site primarily deals in women’s clothes, such as tops, Party dresses, Hoodies, Long shirts, Maxi dresses, T-shirts, sandals and much more. All its clothes and footwear are beautifully designed, and their quality is fantastic. However, before shopping for something, buyers should find out Is Serversideus Scam or Legit?

Specifications of Serversideus.com:

The URL of the website – Serversideus.com

The beginning of the domain – The web portal began on 07/11/2022.

The webpage lapse date – The website will expire on 07/11/2023.

Contact on the phone- No detail about its phone number is available.

Website original location – No information on the location of the company are mentioned.

Social site account – The web portal has logos of Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, etc.

Delivery details- The webpage delivers the order within 8-14 days.

Name of Web developer- There are no details about the web developer to understand Is Serversideus Scam or Legit .

Free delivery: It allows free delivery on orders over $50.

Return Order: It allows 14 days of return service on its orders.

Time for Refund – The web portal offers Refunds to buyers’ original payment gateway.

Exchange on products– No details on the product exchange service is available.

Return freight– Buyer has to pay the return freight.

Percentage of Discount- There is no information about the discount rate on its webpage.

Order Cancel service- The order can be cancelled before the order is shipped.

Option for Payment – Master Card, Amex, Visa, etc

Benefits to understand Is Serversideus Scam or Legit:

It has mentioned its email address for customer service.

It allows free delivery service on its orders.

It provides numerous options for making payments.

It offers easy order return service.

It allows the cancellation of its orders.

Drawbacks of Serversideus.com:

It has not given its contact number for customer support.

It has not mentioned its necessary office address.

It has not mentioned any details of its owner.

It charges freight from customers on order returns.

It does not offer discounts on its orders.

Serversideus Reviews:

The webpage does not contain any reviews from customers for its products. The Alexa ranking of the website is #8526702. Moreover, there are no reviews on social platforms and online sites.

Summing up:

The webpage does not have any experience in web-based product selling. The web portal has a horrible Trust Score . At the same time, there are no reviews on online platforms and social sites. The website seems doubtful, and customers must remain careful about such shopping platforms.

Is the information helpful?

Is Serversideus Scam or Legit: FAQ

Q.1 When was Serversideus.com registered?

Answer: 07/11/2022

Q.2 When will Serversideus.com lapse?

Answer: 07/11/2023.

Q.3 What is the Alexa rank of Serversideus.com?

Answer: #8526702

Q.4 What products does Serversideus.com offer?

Answer: Women’s clothes and foot-wears.

Q.5 What is the trust score of Serversideus.com?

Answer: 1%

Q.6 How much time does Serversideus.com offer for return?

Answer: 14 days

Q.7 How much time does Serversideus.com take to deliver the order?

Answer: 8-14 days