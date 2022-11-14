Is Sfhgdy com Scam or Legit {Nov 2022} Detailed Reviews!

Online shoppers can get all the details about the website to consider our article and know Is Sfhgdy com Scam or Legit.

Are you looking for trendy winter dresses? Do you want to dress at a competitive price? Today we are discussing a site selling a huge range of products. The site has been registered in the United States.

On the website, shoppers can explore the highest quality clothes at optimum prices. Shoppers are eager to scrutinize whether it Is Sfhgdy com Scam or Legit, and here we will see the site’s crucial parameters. Let’s check-

Legitimacy facts about the portal!

The site was registered on 14/07/2022, and it is less than 6-months.

The site will expire soon, on 14/07/2023.

The name of the site holder is missing from the portal.

On the Alexa, it has a secured place that is # 3066402.

The combined score of phishing and threat scores is 22%.

Our research found that the trust score is inferior, that is, 1%.

If we consider its trust index, which is also not satisfied, that is 38.2%.

The social media handler’s icon is missing from the site.

Based on Sfhgdy com Reviews , we cannot track a single review from its client.

You can go through all the essential policies on the site in detail.

It has a secured HTTPS connection.

What is Sfhgdv.com?

Sfhgdv.com is an e-commerce clothing portal that sells a variety of winter clothes and other accessories. Its primary aim is to offer customers a wide range of clothes. Here shoppers can purchase a wide range of winter coats and other kinds of winter dresses. You can also explore a huge range of winter boots at a reasonable price.

Detailed information to know- Is Sfhgdy com Scam or Legit?

Web-address of the site is https://sfhgdy.com/

The E-mail id to contact the store is- sfhgdy@iteeuy.com

We did not find any telephone number on the site’s contact us page.

The physical address is SUITE 10542, BALMORAL INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, ABBEYLANDS, NAVAN MEATH, C15 DD72, IRELAND.

The modes of instalments are Visa, JCB, Master, Card, Discover etc.

By turning distinct pages of policies, you can understand each policy easily.

Profits-

Buyers can purchase a variety of clothes at one shop.

Many payment modes are available at one shopping portal with easy access.

It has a valid official address to reach its store physically.

Losses to study- Sfhgdy com Reviews-

The trust count and trust index are not up to mark.

We did not get a valid contact number to solve the shopper’s query.

The site has not created so much traffic, so it has a low Alexa rank.

Customer Reviews-

The site is registered as a busy jacket niche and launched on the digital platform recently. However, it lacks a promotional web page on social handles and other digital platforms.

Hence, buyers cannot receive feedback, and the site needs to create a promotional strategy on various platforms. Thus, read about safety tips against Credit Card Scams.

Summing-Up-

In our study to get detail on-Is Sfhgdy com Scam or Legit, shoppers did not find most of the important details of the site. So, the site seems questionable in respect of authenticity.

Visit here to check the safeguarding methods against PayPal scams.

Have you ever experienced a PayPal Scam? Please share your views with us.