Is Shaperurs Scam Or Legit {Sep} Check The Reviews!

Is Shaperurs Scam or Legit? For reliable information on Shaperurs, kindly visit this post and learn about this shopping site.

Are you searching for an autumn collection? There is an online site in the United States that sells amazing collections. It is Shaperurs shop. But, Is Shaperurs Scam or Legit? This post will answer your question regarding the legitimacy of Shaperurs shop. Kindly read this post till the end.

Is this Website Legit Or a Scam?

Trust Score : To determine its trust score, we have searched online sites where we have found that it has a 2 Percent trust score.

Registration Date: July 5, 2022, is the discovery date of Shaperurs shop. The website has a short continuity. Thus, we should be careful.

Registrar: Alibaba Cloud Computing Ltd. d/b/a HiChina (www.net.cn).

Expiry Date: July 5, 2023, is the expiration date of Shaperurs shop.

Purchaser’s Reviews : No Shaperurs Reviews are found on any online or official site.

Overview of this website

This shop deals in clothing items for women. They sell:

Long Sleeve Sweater

Casual Blazers

Knitted Suits

Jumpsuits

Cardigan

Cotton and Linen

Sweater

Features of Shaperurs shop

URL : https://shaperurs.com/.

Email Id: shaperurs@hotmail.com

Phone Number: Unavailable

Address Details : Unavailable

Return Policy: One can return goods within 14 days. The refunds will process within 7 days.

Shipping Policy : Standard time for domestic shipping is 7-10 days. For international orders, it takes 10-15 days.

Payment Options: Amex, Visa, MasterCard, PayPal, etc.

Positive Points

Free shipping on $69 above orders.

Negative Points

No reviews are available on any online site.

Shaperurs Reviews

We have not found any reliable reviews on an official or online website. Our team has researched many online sites, but they have yet to be found. Also, its collection is not rated on its official website. The website has its availability on Facebook. Around 1644 people liked their page, but there were no reviews available on that page. Also, we have found email IDs only. Its phone number and address details are unavailable. One should know some safety tips to avoid Credit Card Scams.

Final Summary

Wrapping up this post on Is Shaperurs Scam or Legit, we have shared all details on Shaperurs shop. We found that the website needs better continuance. Its trust score is poor. So, we found that it seems a suspicious online site. We instruct you to know some ways to prevent PayPal Scamming.

What are your thoughts on this post? Please share your thoughts in the comment section below.