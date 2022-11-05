Is Shopheylaco Scam Or Legit {Nov} Read Reviews Here!

This article provides details on whether it Is Shopheylaco Scam or Legit. And also delivers more reviews about the website.

Are you spending more time playing games? Are you looking for comfortable gaming chairs and a table? Shopheylaco.com is the new online shopping website that sells comfortable chairs for you to play. The website delivers the products in the United States and other countries too. Before online purchasing, confirm whether the website Is Shopheylaco Scam or Legit. Keep reading for more Shopheylaco.com reviews and legitimacy information in the below section.

Is a Shopheylaco trusted website ?

While doing online shopping we need to consider some details. So analyze and decide before shopping for products. Let us see dependable reviews of the Shopheylaco website.

Website Registration: Shopheylaco website is less than six months old and was created on 12th September 2022.

Alexa Global Ranking: Shopheylaco website Alexa ranking is not available.

Trust Score: The Shopheylaco website has a poor 1% trust score.

Social Media Obtainability: Not Available .

Customer Reviews: No Shopheylaco Reviews were found.

Customer Service: Contact service number is existing.

Owner Particulars: Shopheylaco website owner’s technical data is not available.

Return particulars: Within 30 days of return acceptable.

Refund particulars: Within 15 days of refund.

Privacy statement: It is enclosed.

About the Shopheylaco website

Shopheylaco is an online convenient gaming relaxation products selling website. The website has a Gaming chair, Giant beanbag, and Gaming desk. The website provides special offers and giveaways, and once-in-lifetime deals by email subscribing. The website has mentioned the privacy declaration and other customer support details.

Website specifications as per Shopheylaco Reviews:

Website Type: Online gaming chair-selling website.

Types of Products : Gaming chair, Giant beanbag, Gaming desk

Website created date: 12th September 2022

Website Expiry date: 12th September 2023

Website’s URL Address: https://shopheylaco.com/

Keep in touch: Customer service number is 347 933 1296

Customer service Email ID: Support@heylaco.com

Communication address: 110 Industrial Road Unit C, New Windsor, New York 12553 , USA

Shipping Policy : 5 to 10 days to process the order.

Delivery details : 7 – 60 days, depending on the delivery region

Payment Transaction : All cards are accepted for payment.

Positive features decides Is Shopheylaco Scam or Legit

Shopheylaco has a safe and secure transaction.

The Shopheylaco website accepts 30 days of free returns.

Negative features

The Shopheylaco website has fewer products in the shop category.

The Shopheylaco website has very poor popularity.

More reviews

Shopheylaco’s online website was shaped a few months ago only. The website has customer reviews and star ratings on its official website only. The Shopheylaco website has no Facebook, Instagram, or other social media accessibility. And also, the Shopheylaco website has no reach. The Shopheylaco website has proximity. Know More About Credit card scams here.

Conclusion

We conclude Is Shopheylaco Scam or Legit. The Shopheylaco website 100 / 100 business against the scam. But we found some copied content. The Shopheylaco website has proximity and threat score. The Shopheylaco website has trusted score of 1%. . It makes them disbelieve. We suggest to research more before shopping from this portal. Also, Know More About PayPal Scams are here.

