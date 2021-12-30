Is Shopmart Legit {Dec} Easy And Quick Reviews Here!

We bring you information about a Bangladeshi e-store selling clothing and fashion accessories. Read this article to know Is Shopmart Legit?

Would you like to purchase imported and high-quality products from an online store in Bangladesh? Do you wish to purchase home decor and furnishing, beauty and health products from a single e-score? Are you looking to buy clothing, fashion products and accessories under one roof? Would you like to scrutinize the authenticity of such a commercial site?

ShopMart.com.bd is a Worldwide famous e-commerce website that provides a solution. Read information in the write-up to know Is Shopmart Legit.

Is ShopMart.com.bd Legitimate?

ShopMart.com.bd Creation : no data.

ShopMart.com.bd Expiry: no data.

ShopMart.com.bd Age: no data.

Trust Index : ShopMart.com.bd scores a 23.6% trust score, considered terrible.

Alexa ranking: ShopMart.com.bd was ranked 6,059,892 on Alexa, a terrible rank.

Place of origin: The COO for ShopMart.com.bd is unknown.

Status of Blacklisting: ShopMart.com.bd is not blacklisted by any blacklisting engine.

Suspicious Websites Proximity: ShopMart.com.bd got 36/100 as a suspicion score. It shows that ShopMart.com.bd is less trustworthy.

Phishing Score: no data.

Threat Profile: no data.

Spam Score: no data.

Malware Score: no data.

Connection Security: Shopmart Reviews found that ShopMart.com.bd transmits information over valid HTTPS protocol.

Contact person: specific contact name was not given on ShopMart.com.bd.

Social relations: ShopMart.com.bd is present on FB, Twitter and Linkedin with more than 7,900 subscribers.

Owner’s contact: The information about Md. Sabbir Mostafa was hidden using internet censorship.

Brief:

ShopMart.com.bd is an e-store that sells fashion products and accessories only in Bangladesh. The products featured on ShopMart.com.bd were imported from nearby countries like India, etc. ShopMart.com.bd claims that they provide good export quality products. We had checked products features on ShopMart.com.bd to conclude Is Shopmart Legit:

Wall Canvas

Mobile Phones

Eye Mask

Wall Sticker

Men’s Shoes

Wallet

Shirt

T-Shirt

Panjabi

Jeans Pant

Belt

Watch

Men’s Rings

Men’s Accessories

Dress

Bags

Makeup Brushes & Tools

Beauty & Health

Women’s Clothing

Women’s Accessories

Features:

Buy Fashion items at: https://www.shopmart.com.bd.

Social media Links: Provided and working for Twitter, Linkedin and FB.

Price: begins from less than ৳ 100.00.

Physical Address: not mentioned.

Terms and Conditions: given clearly, no plagiarism was spotted.

Customer Reviews and blogs: not supported.

Privacy policy: given but copied from several websites. It is considered to check Is Shopmart Legit .

Phone number: +(880)1879-495557.

Store locator: Information about 2 stores in Dhaka is provided on ShopMart.com.bd.

Delivery: There is a processing time of three days on ShopMart.com.bd.

Shipping: Shipping timelines are not provided on ShopMart.com.bd. Shipping fee is included at the time of checkout on ShopMart.com.bd.

Tracking: No information was provided regarding tracking the products shipped by ShopMart.com.bd.

Return Policy: For more information to return the product, the user needs to contact customer service at complain@ShopMart.com.bd (or) call them at +(880)1872-411175.

Refunds: Refund policy and timelines were not discussed on ShopMart.com.bd.

Email address: support@shopmart.com.bd.

Mode of Payment: Based on Is Shopmart Legit information, payment is taken in Taka ( ৳ ) with bKash, Rocket and DBBL wallet, Visa, American Express, MasterCard, Debit card and CoD.

Newsletters: Users may subscribe to newsletters by signing up with their email addresses.

Owner’s details: Md. Sabbir Mostafa is the founder and CEO of ShopMart.com.bd.

Pros:

ShopMart.com.bd serves as a platform with a collection of domestic and imported fashion products

ShopMart.com.bd features popular, in-demand products with beautiful designs.

Cons:

A low number of products with a discount on ShopMart.com.bd

Live FB Messenger chat is not working

The sorting option is not working correctly.

Customers Shopmart Reviews:

On Facebook, ShopMart.com.bd got an excellent rating of 5 stars. But, it was based on only 11 votes. Hence, the FB rating is unreliable. Similarly, ShopMart.com.bd was rated at 4.8/5 stars on a reviewing website based on 18 votes.

ShopMart.com.bd channel is present on YouTube but customers did not rate it. There are no product reviews present on ShopMart.com.bd. There is no customer feedback on shopping sites such as econaz.com.bd and the internet.

As all the ratings for ShopMart.com.bd are positive and voted by less than 20 customers, we advise you to check the information about PayPal Scams.

Conclusion:

As per research details on Is Shopmart Legit, we found ShopMart.com.bd products are sold on various shopping sites, and it has a presence on social media. However, the trust index and the Alexa score for ShopMart.com.bd are poor. ShopMart.com.bd also scored considerably on the suspicion profile that makes it an Unsecured Website. Hence, please know about Credit Card Scams as ShopMart.com.bd takes card payments.

Were reviews on ShopMart.com.bd informative? Please share your opinion about Is ShopMart.com.bd Legitimate below.