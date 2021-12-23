Is Shoptubbo Legit (Dec 2021) Check Detailed Reviews!

Is Shoptubbo Legit? Is this shop selling authentic merchandise? You can learn more regarding this e-commerce outlet and its service by the blog write-up.

Are you a fan of Tubbo (Toby Smith), the Twitch player? If you regularly stream Toby Smith twitch videos, then you’re happy to hear that now Toby Smith official merchandise is available in the online store outlet, where Worldwide Tubbo fans can access the collection.

Toby Smith is a British gamer, popularly known as Tubbo; he recently announced that his official merch is available on the Shoptubbo e-outlet. However, Is Shoptubbo Legit? Before heading, analyzing the authenticity, policies, service details, and customer satisfaction ratings are crucial.

So let us start-

Determining the Shoptubbo outlet’s legitimacy:

Christmas is just 2 days away, and Tubbo merchandise can be a good gift option for those who are fans of Tubbo or Toby Smith. However, make sure that you’re not wasting money on scam sites. To Detect it, kindly check below-

Address Legality: It’s absent.

Domain Age: The site was founded on 3rd May 2021; since it’s present over 6 months on digital business.

Trust Index: The trust index isn’t favorable; it has a 2 percent Trust point.

Comments: Some Shoptubbo Reviews and reactions are available.

Authority Information: The site is managed by Revolt Enterprises, LLC- the United States company,

Payment Modes: A number of different modes are available.

Broken Links: 1 link is detected that is non-functional.

Community Profile: Its profile on community media is active.

Website ID: The ID, which is available in technical data is SHOPTUBBO.COM.

Plagiarism: The plagiarism percentage is too little. Only 3 percent of the entire text has plagiarism.

The store possesses favorable factors except for the trust-index. Let’s check more.

What is Shoptubbo?

Shoptubbo is the official Tubbo merchandise seller, but Is Shoptubbo Legit? The shop sells Denim jackets, long sleeve t-shirts, head caps, but the product variety is limited. In the Shop All section, only 5 products have been featured. The garments have a special graphic theme based on ‘By the Sea.’

One more thing we observed that could affect the consumer satisfaction rate is the fewer stocking products. As the site has a limited variety, it should fill the stock for buyers; however, some of its merchandise has already gone out of stock. All items come with pre-order modes. Besides, all items have a size chart, size options and description.

Specifications:

Comments: Few Shoptubbo Reviews can be seen.

Store URL: https://shoptubbo.com/

Email ID: support@shoptubbo.com

Address: The address is absent; however, the site mentioned that it is based in the USA.

Contact Number: The number can’t be found.

Shipping Duration: As the items come with a pre-order system, the order is estimated to ship in late March. After shipping, the order will be delivered within 2 to 40 days, even 3 months, depending on the shipping destination.

Delivery Charges: The fees are estimated during check-out based on the destination, weight of the product.

Return Policy: It’s available for faulty products.

Is Shoptubbo Legit : There are certain doubts about its’ legitimacy.

Cancelling Process: Not available.

Refund Policy: Full money is credited if the product is unopened.

Exchange Process: As per the data, all orders are considered final sell since no exchange is available.

Payment Systems: PayPal, Visa, Master Card, Premium gift cards, Amazon pay, Discover, Amex, etc.

Pros:

It’s crafted to sell official Tubbo merchandise.

Worldwide shipping is valid under their policy.

Its promotion is made by Toby Smith, globally known as Tubbo.

The price is quite reasonable.

Its social profile is Toby Smith’s account.

Cons:

Shallow trust-index.

Address and number are absent.

Is Shoptubbo Legit- Consumer’s opinion:

On the Shoptubbo site, there is no review; additionally, on other websites like TrustPilot, we did not get success in fetching reviews. However, we noticed its social profile, which is a personal account of Toby Smith (Popularly known as Tubbo). Its recent post on Instagram has an announcement of this shop.

Tubbo’s recent post has 401K likes and thousands of remarks, where people show excitement to buy the merches. Plus, it is also present on Twitter and youtube with millions of followers. Also, check how you can get refunds on PayPal scams.

Final Verdict:

Is Shoptubbo Legit? The site looks like an authentic site by checking its advertisement and social media, but due to it being too new, it has not gained a good trust-index. But, you’re recommended to check the details again. Also, check the process to get money on credit card scams. Is the ‘Shoptubbo’ article useful? Please tell us below.