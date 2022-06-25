Is Sicklele Scam (June) Essential Website Reviews!

Have you been finding the accurate answer to the doubt- Is Sicklele Scam? Then, keenly read this post to locate its unbiased review.

Are you a swimmer? Do you want to purchase swimming items from Sicklele.com? Please read our post religiously to determine more reliable clues.

Swimming is one of the popular practices to keep the body safe and healthy. Moreover, according to the United States report, swimming activates many joints of the body and muscles. But, equipment should be used by a diver or a swimmer to prevent unfavourable situations.

So, in this write-up, we will express critical points of Sicklele.com gathered from the sources to find Is Sicklele Scam?

Is Sicklele.com False?

Domain Expiry Date – Our analysis retained that this portal is valid only until 23-04-2023.

Trust Score -We fetched a 2% score that directly gives a sketchy image of this site.

Social Media Icons and Connections – The analysis found no social icons.

Customers’ Reviews – Over Trustpilot, we accumulated no reviews. Also, we found no additional reviews on different sources.

Discounts Presented – Concessions on products are not given, but according to a source, similar products are available on different e-commerce portals at a low cost. However, this site is selling goggles at a huge increased rate.

Owner’s Information – While researching Sicklele Reviews , we haven’t noticed any representative related to this portal. But, in the About Us section, a name, Aaron, is seen as the owner of burbli.

Domain Age – The investigation found that its creation date is 23-04-2022 and is 2 months and 3 days old.

Address Reliability – Two addresses are presented on the website, exhibiting that it might be a scam since a legit site will or should never mention different addresses within their portal.

Alexa Rank – Our examination observed a 4892931 Alexa Rank.

Policies – According to our survey, the stated policy information seems fine.

Trust Rank – A 0.9/100 value is seen that raises a doubt Is Sicklele Scam ?

About This Portal

According to threads, this website auctions only two HD and waterproof Swimming Goggles. Also, our investigation discovered the same, but in the About Us section, we saw another site, burbli details, declaring to sell musical items. However, the website stated that Aaron, a sound engineer, created burbli in 2013. Thus, as the details given in About Us seem copied from another site, we should search for more details. So, if you have previously wondered about purchasing any item through this site, this is the prime time to check its fair results. Now, let us glance at the understated passage to recognize further details.

Indicating Specifications To Find Is Sicklele Scam?

https://www.sicklele.com is the portal’s official URL.

Only two swimming goggles are listed.

The website displayed service@customerservicesface.com and info@yobbd.com as the email addresses.

They offer a free shipping option globally.

The addresses discovered are 13425 Key Largo Rd Tampa in Ohio,33612 and 161 Pine Lake Drive, Coventry, Connecticut, 06238, United States .

Their refund policy is active only within 30 days of purchase.

23-04-2022 is estimated as its registration date, implying that it was created 2 months and 3 days back.

They have a 30 days return policy for shoppers.

We examined that the newsletter option is unavailable, creating a query Is Sicklele Scam ?

The shopper must send an email to them to exchange products.

Two contact numbers, including +1 224-888-4734 and +1518-481-0579, are given on the site.

The declared business hours are Monday to Saturday, 9 am to 11 pm, and Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm.

The standard delivery will take upto 7 to 15 days.

The social icon’s absence is observed.

The available payment modes are cards and PayPal.

Profits Spotted

The contact and location details are given.

Snags Discovered

Two telephone numbers and addresses are provided, creating suspicion.

We haven’t seen any comments on Trustpilot.

The icons are lacking.

Sicklele Reviews are missing within the portal.

What Are Users’ Opinions?

When surveying links for this site, we encountered no opinions or comments on Trustpilot. Moreover, this portal seems unreliable due to two addresses and contact details. In addition, the low values and the missing social links have marked it untrustworthy altogether. Learn more about credit card scams here.

The Concluding Thoughts

This writing explained all the relative strings to Sicklele.com and found it a questionable portal. Thus, we prefer you to wait for legit comments to arrive before considering it for buying. Read the necessary hints to PayPal fraud here. Check more on the swimming items here.

Is Sicklele Scam? Please give your opinions below.